We’re halfway through 12 Days of Giveaways and the contests are keeping the momentum strong.

Today’s prizes are an assortment of indulgent, artistic, and practical luxuries. Whether you could use supplies for an upcoming move, a new art piece to add to your collection, or a lavish night away, there’s something for you on the menu.

Round up your friends, enter to win, and we’ll see you back here tomorrow.

On the hunt for the next addition to your art collection? One of Canada’s leading galleries, Equinox, is likely to have what you’re searching for with over 400 exhibitions on show.

Experience and explore the various works at Equinox Gallery and win a $500 gift card towards your next artwork purchase. This giveaway comes just in time for their special winter exhibition ‘25 Under $2,500′, featuring an array of artists highlighting traditional and emerging practices. Take it from us that you’re sure to find your next best piece here.

Nestled in Vancouver, Allworld Packaging Supplies has everything you need for your move. The convenience of a physical storefront plus online shopping with flexible pickup and delivery options makes them ideal for anyone with a busy schedule, and they’re giving away the ultimate packing bundle.

Take the stress out of moving with a Moving Kit from Allworld. Two are up for grabs this season, and each winner will score a selection of 30 boxes in various sizes, two rolls of packing tape, one tape gun, stretch wrap, a mattress bag, a Sharpie, and 200 sheets of packing paper.

Each bundle is valued at $200, it’ll get delivered to you, and both winners will even receive an extra 10% discount in-store. Merry moving!

Fantasizing about a whimsical evening of British-inspired luxury? The Dorian — a captivating escape that marries British elegance with the vibrant spirit of downtown Calgary — is the answer to your daydreams.

A curated blend of charm and sophistication is what makes this hotel enchanting, with design-forward accommodation, exquisite dining, and picturesque event spaces. You could win an extraordinary Saturday-night stay for two in one of the hotel’s lavish suites, including a feast at The Wildest Sunday brunch. Valued at $800, this staycation is sure to transport you from Alberta to the sumptuous lifestyle of the English elite.

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, simply visit the designated 12 Days of Giveaways website and provide your first name, last name, and email. We’ll be updating the website each day with new contests, so bookmark it and visit daily from December 1 to 12 to see what new giveaways we’ve launched. And make sure to check out Dished Vancouver for even more prizes!

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 22, 2023.

Contest Guidelines