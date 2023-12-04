12 Days of Giveaways Day 4: Exclusive NYE VIP night out and a major restaurant gift card

The season of giving is in full swing, and we’ve got some fresh contests on today’s docket.

If you’re someone who loves to celebrate New Year’s Eve out on the town or appreciates a quality restaurant meal (especially when it’s free), then today’s a good day for you.

Day 4 of our 12 Days of Giveaways isn’t letting up on ways to score big. So take a look at what’s up for grabs, tell your friends, enter to win, and check back tomorrow for more. Good luck!

Nothing screams “New Year’s Eve” more than a VIP night out. Fortunately for you, the chance to score the ultimate evening on the town is on the table with Bar None.

Soak in luxury at one of the city’s nightlife pillars as Bar None is giving away exclusive VIP tickets to their Rose Gold NYE event. You and six friends will not only gain entry but also a table package and prime spots to catch appearances by Manilla Grey from the floor. Worth over $1000, this prize is literally your ticket to reigning in the New Year right.

Indulge in a true holiday feast this season and win a stellar $500 gift card to Moxies, a national neighbourhood staple.

From the new winter menu boasting Maple Glazed Brussels Sprouts and Short Rib Bolo to classics that are back (like the Mushroom Mosaic Dip and Woo Woo Tini cocktail), Moxies has a variety of dishes, wines, beers, and cocktails at the ready. Between menu fixtures, specials, and happy hour deals, there’s plenty at Moxies’ to help you put this prize to good use.

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, simply visit the designated 12 Days of Giveaways website and provide your first name, last name, and email. We’ll be updating the website each day with new contests, so bookmark it and visit daily from December 1 to 12 to see what new giveaways we’ve launched. And make sure to check out Dished Vancouver for even more prizes!

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 22, 2023.

Contest Guidelines