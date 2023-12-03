12 Days of Giveaways Day 3: Epic private boxing class and a sunset dinner cruise

Welcome to day 3 of our 12 Days of Giveaways. Despite the chill in the air, today’s prize pool is anything but frosty.

Today, we’re unwrapping two more epic contests, giving you the chance to win the private fitness class of your dreams and a scenic sunset cruise through the beautiful Vancouver Harbour.

You know the drill: Read the deets, tell your friends, enter for your chance to win big, and check back tomorrow for more!

If it’s in your New Year’s resolutions to get your you-know-what kicked, then this is the prize for you. Rumble Boxing, a Canadian boutique fitness powerhouse, is giving away the ultimate private class.

This exclusive personal training session meets group fitness experience is truly all-access, including free glove rentals for you and up to 39 of your friends. But it doesn’t end there, as each member of your crew will step out of the ring with a $100 Personal Training Gift Certificate.

With studio energy that’s more similar to a nightclub than your average gym, this one-of-a-kind fitness sesh is sure to feel more like a private party than a workout. That’s not to say you won’t sweat though — because trust us, you will.

Picture this: You and two loved ones, gliding through the glimmering Vancouver Harbour, dining on top-notch fare and toasting amidst the pink hues of the sunset. That’s exactly what’s up for grabs with this prize.

One lucky winner and two friends will set sail next summer with this Sunset Dinner Cruise for three with Harbour Cruises. From the backdrop of the city skyline and dramatic mountainscapes to the meal you’ll be feasting on, this is an enchanting evening that’ll make its mark on your memory (and your grid).

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, simply visit the designated 12 Days of Giveaways website and provide your first name, last name, and email. We’ll be updating the website each day with new contests, so bookmark it and visit daily from December 1 to 12 to see what new giveaways we’ve launched. And be sure to check out Dished Vancouver for even more prizes!

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 22, 2023.

Contest Guidelines