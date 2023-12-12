12 Days of Giveaways Day 12: Boutique hotel stay and tickets to Hairspray’s opening night

It’s almost a wrap on our 12 Days of Giveaways, and we’re going out in style.

Between the chance to score a boutique central city stay and snagging tickets to one of everyone’s favourite plays, the contest curtain is closing with a couple of goodies.

So put your name in the draw and cross your fingers, as this is your last chance to win big in 2023.

A staycation has a special sort of comfortable luxury to it, doesn’t it? That’s exactly what a stay at the Parker Hotel, a gem nestled in the heart of Vancouver, offers, too.

This boutique hotel boasts modern accommodations and unique amenities like an elevated rooftop sanctuary perched 120 feet above the cityscape. It’s also giving away the chance to experience it for yourself, with a one-night stay for two at the stylish spot up for grabs. From basking in the city’s surroundings to enjoying the solace of your room, the lucky winner is in for a lavish little holiday.

You can’t stop the beat when Broadway Across Canada (BAC) comes to town with Hairspray, and you could win your way into the dazzling musical spectacular.

Get ready to cheer on 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Find out for yourself if a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) can change the world when Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon takes the stage in Vancouver at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from April 2 to 7.

One lucky winner will score two tickets to Hairspray’s opening night in Vancouver, valued at $240. So round up your musical theatre-loving friends and get ready for the show.

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, simply visit the designated 12 Days of Giveaways website and provide your first name, last name, and email. We’ll be updating the website each day with new contests, so bookmark it and visit daily from December 1 to 12 to see what new giveaways we’ve launched. And make sure to check out Dished Vancouver for even more prizes!

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 22, 2023.

