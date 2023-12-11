12 Days of Giveaways Day 11: Hotel stay, spa day, Helijet flights, leather jackets and more

Thought our 12 Days of Giveaways might slow down while rounding the final corner? Well, you were mistaken.

Day 11 is bringing the heat in the heart of December with a slew of stupendous contests. From a luxurious spa day to round-trip flights, a hotel stay, new wardrobe additions and a road-ready upgrade, there are plenty of killer prizes to be won. So take a read of the deets and try your luck at winning.

Enhance Arts Aesthetics Spa offers luxury beauty services at affordable prices. Providing a modern approach to self-care, their innovative beauty and massage boutique is the first of its kind, featuring a full-service café and bar.

In this oasis set in the heart of Olympic Village, self-care is believed to be a necessity, not a luxury. Pamper yourself to the max this season, as Enhance Arts is giving away a day for two at the spa. This prize includes two reflexology treatments (50 minutes), two body massages (55 minutes), and a gift box so you can keep the self-care going after your day of indulgence.

Connecting Victoria, Vancouver, and Nanaimo in style and comfort, Helijet’s 12-seat Sikorsky helicopters offer spectacular views as passengers journey to or from Vancouver Island. This is a one-of-a-kind experience that not only conveniently transports you to and from your destination, but does so in a scenic, unforgettable fashion.

Takeoff in 2024 and win roundtrip flights for two onboard Helijet’s scheduled helicopter service between downtown Vancouver and Vancouver Island; to either downtown Victoria or downtown Nanaimo. Valued at $1,760, the trip includes free parking and quick check-in at Helijet’s waterfront terminal lounges with snacks, Nespresso coffee, and local beer and wine — so you can relax and soak it all in.

If a decadent night’s stay in a resort-style, tranquil oasis sounds good to you, keep reading.

Nestled along Vancouver’s captivating waterfront and vibrant cityscape, the Westin Bayshore is surrounded by the serene harbour and beauty of Stanley Park. It offers breathtaking views and rooms situated amongst some of Vancouver’s best attractions.

Top-tier year-round amenities — including locally crafted cedar barrel saunas beside the heated outdoor pool, dining, and a cutting-edge fitness studio — are all on-site at the Westin Bayshore. And you could score this idyllic retreat, as a one-night stay in a deluxe Harbour View Guestroom at the hotel is up for grabs.

This elegant Vancouver stay also comes with a $250 dining credit to Winterlust, the lavishly decorated private dining domes on the H Tasting Lounge patio. Sip on seasonal cocktails, taste your way through plates, and indulge in city adventures with this escape.

What if we told you your new favourite leather jacket could be stylish, environmentally friendly, waterproof, and maybe even free?

Each of Threads of Apollo’s premium quality leather and nubuck jackets is thoughtfully designed and made to be worn as modern-day armour, accompanying you on any occasion. Their environmentally friendly solutions allow the leather to stay waterproof for life, and minimalist styles make these jackets the ones you always reach for.

Suit up for any situation (and in style) in a jacket from Threads of Apollo. The brand is giving away not one, but two premium full-grain waterproof leather jackets for one individual and a friend. They even come in a lightweight option, so you and your bestie can rock it year-round.

Get ready to hit the road in safety and style this New Year and score a set of RoadX winter tires or RoadX 3 season tires.

The RoadX brand was founded on the belief that all drivers deserve an exceptional quality tire at an exceptional price. That’s why their tires are manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities following a high standard of excellence and developed by a global team of engineers with years of industry expertise.

So no matter if you’re cruising up the Sea to Sky, the Icefields Parkway or the Niagra Parkway, RoadX can get you there. Wherever your journey takes you, get there confidently in a set of RoadX tires with this terrific prize.

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, simply visit the designated 12 Days of Giveaways website and provide your first name, last name, and email. We’ll be updating the website each day with new contests, so bookmark it and visit daily from December 1 to 12 to see what new giveaways we’ve launched. And make sure to check out Dished Vancouver for even more prizes!

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 22, 2023.

Contest Guidelines