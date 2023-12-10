12 Days of Giveaways Day 10: Ski apparel, pizza, merch and a travel gift card

Welcome to another day of chances to win some awesome giveaways.

Freshslice Pizza is known for its delicious pies packed with freshly sourced, quality ingredients. From the brand’s classic well-balanced flavours to offering unlimited toppings at one price, there’s a reason the brand is the fastest-growing pizza chain in Canada.

For all those with a pizza-loving palette (so, everyone), Freshslice is giving away a $500 gift card redeemable at any of its locations. Whether it’s their proprietary signature multi-grain dough, low-calorie sauces, or perfectly baked cheese, the winner of this prize is in for a treat.

Get outside this season with Helly Hansen. From skiing Whistler to exploring the trails of the Rockies and or through the Thousand Islands, the brand makes skiing, hiking, and sailing gear for you to explore the outdoors.

And no matter how you adventure, Helly Hansen Vancouver wants to help you gear up for an epic winter season. The brand is giving away the ultimate ski essentials package, including a choice between their best-selling Men’s Alpha or Women’s Alphelia Lifaloft Insulated Ski Jacket and a high-performance base layer.

The jackets feature Lifaloft insulation for lightweight warmth, a stylish silhouette, and HELLY TECH® PROFESSIONAL technology to keep you warm, dry, and comfortable all adventure long. The LIFA® Merino Midweight Crew Base Layer blends the natural warmth of merino wool with cutting-edge LIFA® technology, offering superior moisture management and next-level comfort.

Valued at $760, experience for yourself how Helly Hansen is designed for outside with this outstanding prize.

Known as Vancouver’s premiere all-city men’s, women’s and kid’s streetwear brand, Vancity Original® was established in 1998, making this year the 25th year of Vancouverites — and people all over the world — reppin’ Vancity.

In the first giveaway of its kind for the brand, Vancity Original® will don one winner with a Vancity UnDMC logo merch pack made up of a hoodie, crewneck, tee, snapback, tote bag and socks, plus accessories such as a coffee mug, magnet, keychain, candle, lighter, and more. Celebrate the holidays, boast your city pride and represent Vancity from head to toe in this killer merch bundle.

Vetting each offer that comes their way, Travelzoo provides exclusive access to travel, hotel and entertainment deals for free to all 30 million+ of its members, ensuring they get the best value for their money.

Take an unforgettable trip this New Year and win a $500 gift card to be used on Travelzoo’s curated Gift Guide. With your choice of redeemable unique getaways in Canada or around the world, cash in on an experience of a lifetime for yourself or gift it to a loved one, as this voucher can also be sent as a virtual present.

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, simply visit the designated 12 Days of Giveaways website and provide your first name, last name, and email. We’ll be updating the website each day with new contests, so bookmark it and visit daily from December 1 to 12 to see what new giveaways we’ve launched. And make sure to check out Dished Vancouver for even more prizes!

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 22, 2023.

Contest Guidelines