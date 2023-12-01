It’s officially every giveaway lover’s favourite time of year. Day 1 of our 12 Days of Giveaways is here, and our starting lineup is coming in hotter than your favourite spiced cider.

Whether you’re in need of a serene Rocky Mountain getaway or a detoxing dip in some picturesque spa pools, day 1 is all about indulgence.

Celebrate the year’s end with us in the best way we know how: by entering for your chance to win big. So tell your friends and family and check back each day to see what prizes are on the table. Good luck!

What’s better than a lavish mountain getaway, especially when it’s won? This one-night stay for two at the Buffalo Mountain Lodge in jaw-dropping Banff National Park is the type of escape that fills every Canadian’s daydreams.

Complete with a three-course à la carte dinner and breakfast the next day at The Prow, one winner and their bestie are in for indulgence on all fronts; from scenery and outdoor adventure to dining and luxe amenities like in-room fireplaces and outdoor hot tubs.

Whether you’re exploring the surrounding Tunnel Mountain and nearby town or holed up in the comfort of the lodge, this destination stay brings you into the best of Banff.

With winter weather here in full swing, we’d be lying if we said we haven’t been dreaming of a trip to the Scandinave Spa. Lucky for you, the mountain town’s treasured relaxation retreat is giving away five Thermal Journey Passes; offering you and your friends the chance to cycle through the outdoor thermal spa’s enriching hot and cold pools.

Surrounded by silence, stillness, and Whistler’s stunning old-growth rainforest and Coast Mountain views, this experience is one that’s not only good for the body but the mind, too. So practice your deep breathing, leave your phone at home, and prepare for one of the most picturesque detoxes out there.

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, simply visit the designated 12 Days of Giveaways website and provide your first name, last name, and email. We’ll be updating the website each day with new contests, so bookmark it and visit daily from December 1 to 12 to see what new giveaways we’ve launched.

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 22, 2023.

