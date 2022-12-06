12 Days of Giveaways: $350 gift card courtesy of Boat Shed Hospitality

The Boat Shed Hospitality Group boasts three West Vancouver restaurants. The Orchard Gleneagles, The Shed Cypress and The Boat Shed Ambleside. This holiday season, as part of Daily Hive’s 12 Days of Giveaways, a hefty $350 gift card to drop at any of its three restaurants is up for grabs! The Orchard Gleneagles in West Vancouver combines casual dining with classic country club fare. Hosting live music performances on Thursdays and a delightful Happy Hour, this spot is a true West Van essential. The Shed Cypress is known for its wood-fired pizza, delightful coffees, craft beer, and grand sweeping views of the ocean and mountains. Making it the perfect apres to a bluebird day on the neighbouring slopes. Finally, The Boat Shed Ambleside is revered for its trademark ocean and city views, live music on Sundays and drool-worthy menu bolstered with coastal classics such as Fish ’n Chips and modern breakthroughs like Tuna Poke

The Prize

$350 to be spent at any of the Boat Shed Hospitality Group Restaurants (The Orchard Gleneagles, The Boat Shed, or The Shed Cypress)

This prize is valued at $350

Furthermore, this year at the Orchard Gleneagles, a special festive Breakfast with Santa will be taking place Saturday, December 17th. Where guests can enjoy a delectable breakfast buffet, a visit from Santa, a craft corner, children’s entertainment and a Christmas Artisan Market!

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver, @DishedVancouver, and @the.orchard.gleneagles on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)



2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a $350 gift card from Boat Shed Hospitality with @DailyHiveVancouver’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3FqJrrU Follow @DailyHiveVancouver and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 28.

Contest Guidelines