12 Days of Giveaways: $250 Hockey Night in Canada x CDN gift set

Dec 3 2022, 2:14 pm
Daily Hive

CDN is a Canadian-made clothing apparel company producing simple everyday pieces that proudly showcase the true Canadian character.

Courtesy CDN Apparel

As part of Daily Hive’s 12 days of Giveaways, CDN is offering the chance to win a $250 Hockey Night in Canada gift set.

CDN has partnered with Hockey Night in Canada, one of the most iconic Canadian brands, to create this limited edition collection. This officially licensed collection features the retro Hockey Night in Canada logo on Canadian-made apparel and select headwear.The Prize

Courtesy CDN Apparel

The prize includes:

  • $250 Hockey Night in Canada gift set 1 hoodie, 2 t-shirts, 1 hat


This prize is valued at $250

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @Offside, @DailyHiveCanada, and @cdn_brand on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

  • Win a $250 CDN x Hockey Night in Canada gift set in the annual #DH12Days Follow @OffsideDH and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PST on December 19. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

Contest Guidelines

