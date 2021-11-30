It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and we are in the mood to GIVE!

At Daily Hive, we love to spread joy during the holidays. And though it has been another TOUGH YEAR, we’re ready to ring in the season and put smiles on faces with the return of our annual 12 Days of Giveaways.

No matter what you’re celebrating over the next month, we would like to make it extra sweet with the chance to win some amazing prizes. This is our 11th anniversary of the 12 Days of Giveaways extravaganza. When Daily Hive started in 2010, we gave away $3,000 in prizes. It was a small gesture to give a little something back to the small community of loyal readers who followed what was then called Vancity Buzz. But just like the Grinch’s heart, we grew and grew. By 2015, we had given away more than $20,000 in awesomeness to our readers. And this year, we are giving away more than $40,000 in prizes.

How it works

Starting on December 1, we’ll be launching a number of different contests each day. Every giveaway will run until 11:59 pm PT on December 15. Then, in the days following, we’ll randomly draw names from all the entries to announce the winners in one major post on January 12.

There will be something for everyone to be won: shopping sprees, travel gear, pie for a year, luxurious staycations, and more.

Some giveaways will be available to everyone reading Daily Hive across the country, while others are for specific cities only, so make sure you know which city the contest is for.

What you need to do

We’ll be updating Daily Hive each day with new contests, so bookmark it and come back and visit the site daily from December 1 to 12 to see what new giveaways we’ve launched. We’ll also be promoting the contest on Twitter and Instagram, so follow the hashtag #DH12Days to make sure you don’t miss a beat!

Each contest will have different entry methods across different social media channels, so be sure to read each one carefully.

The nitty-gritty

The 12 Days of Giveaways will start on December 1, 2021. Contest winners will be announced on January 12, 2022. Open to Canadian residents, excluding Quebec. Maximum of one prize per person.

Happy holidays and good luck!