12 Days of Giveaways: 1 year of blowouts worth $780 at Wish Dry Bar

Dec 6 2022, 2:16 pm
Win a year’s worth of indulgent, luxurious blowouts in this year’s 12 Days of Giveaways, courtesy of Wish Dry Bar!

Self-care should always come first, and Wish Dry Bar promises to deliver at every level.  Guests will receive a bespoke blowout based on their hair type, finished using the highest quality products.

Customers are free to choose any hairstyle they want, whether it be messy beach hair, a sleek and straight look, or majestic mermaid waves bursting with volume.

Get pampered and relax in Wish Dry Bar’s beautiful space with a complimentary Nespresso coffee, tea or water, or sip on something boozy from the eclectic cocktail menu.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wish Dry Bar (@wishdrybar)

The Prize

One year of blowouts on Wish Dry Bar. We will wash and style your hair you can choose any style from our menu.

This prize is valued at $780

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver, @DailyHiveCanada and @wishdrybar on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

  • Win a year of blowouts at Wish Dry Bar @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3Pi6YPn Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 28.

Contest Guidelines

