12 Days of Giveaways: 1 year of blowouts worth $780 at Wish Dry Bar
Win a year’s worth of indulgent, luxurious blowouts in this year’s 12 Days of Giveaways, courtesy of Wish Dry Bar!
Self-care should always come first, and Wish Dry Bar promises to deliver at every level. Guests will receive a bespoke blowout based on their hair type, finished using the highest quality products.
Customers are free to choose any hairstyle they want, whether it be messy beach hair, a sleek and straight look, or majestic mermaid waves bursting with volume.
Get pampered and relax in Wish Dry Bar’s beautiful space with a complimentary Nespresso coffee, tea or water, or sip on something boozy from the eclectic cocktail menu.
The Prize
One year of blowouts on Wish Dry Bar. We will wash and style your hair you can choose any style from our menu.
This prize is valued at $780
How to enter
To enter to win, do at least one of the following:
1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver, @DailyHiveCanada and @wishdrybar on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)
2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)
- Win a year of blowouts at Wish Dry Bar @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3Pi6YPn Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!
3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)
Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 28.