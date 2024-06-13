There is a new proposal to redevelop the mid-block property of 1171 West 12th Avenue into a 186-ft-tall, 17-storey tower with 100% secured purpose-built rental housing uses.

Currently, the site is occupied by a 1954-built, three-storey building with 22 apartment units.

The Fairview neighbourhood location is about a 12-minute walk to two future SkyTrain stations on the Millennium Line’s Broadway extension — either South Granville Station to the northwest or Oak-VGH Station to the northeast. The site is near the northeast corner of the intersection of Alder Street and West 12th Avenue.

The new tower will contain a total of 111 rental homes, including 89 market rental units and 22 below-market rental units, which is based on the City’s Broadway Plan’s requirement of setting aside at least 20% of the residential rental space for below-market units. The unit size mix is 55 studio units, six one-bedroom, 39 two-bedroom units, and 11 three-bedroom units.

As for common amenity spaces, residents will have access to an indoor amenity area on the ground level and an outdoor amenity terrace on the fifth level.

Three underground levels will contain 58 vehicle parking stalls and 210 secure bike parking spaces.

The total building floor area will reach 81,200 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 6.5 times larger than the size of the 12,500 sq ft lot. The design firms are Stuart Howard Architects and landscaping firm Van der Zalm & Associates.