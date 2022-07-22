11 houses in Alberta that are listed for under $100,000 (PHOTOS)

Prices may be on the rise in major urban areas in Alberta, but if you are looking for some cheaper alternatives, there are plenty of houses that are well under your budget in less populated areas.

So much so that, according to Zoocasa, there are a number of houses across Alberta you can nab for prices under $100,000.

Also, if you are a bit of a daydreamer, we suggest checking out the most expensive home on the market in Alberta. Sure, they may be listed for millions of dollars, but mega homes are pretty neat to check out.

Waskatenau, Alberta

Sale price: $89,900

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

Daysland, Alberta

Sale price: $53,000

One bedroom

One bathroom

Ferintosh, Alberta

Sale price: $99,900

One bedroom

One bathroom

Lac. St. Anne County, Alberta

Sale price: $69,900

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

Westlock County, Alberta

Sale price: $99,350

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

Paintearth County No.18, Alberta

Sale price: $99,000

Four bedrooms

One bathroom

Cardston, Alberta

Sale price: $79,000

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Newell County, Alberta

Sale price: $89,900

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Drumheller, Alberta

Sale price: $82,500

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

Innisfree, Alberta

Sale price: $99,900

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Bow Island, Alberta