11 houses in Alberta that are listed for under $100,000 (PHOTOS)
Jul 22 2022, 7:07 pm
Prices may be on the rise in major urban areas in Alberta, but if you are looking for some cheaper alternatives, there are plenty of houses that are well under your budget in less populated areas.
So much so that, according to Zoocasa, there are a number of houses across Alberta you can nab for prices under $100,000.
Also, if you are a bit of a daydreamer, we suggest checking out the most expensive home on the market in Alberta. Sure, they may be listed for millions of dollars, but mega homes are pretty neat to check out.
Waskatenau, Alberta
5112 47th Street
- Sale price: $89,900
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
Daysland, Alberta
5138 51st Street
- Sale price: $53,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
Ferintosh, Alberta
230 Johnstone Street
- Sale price: $99,900
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
Lac. St. Anne County, Alberta
4839 52nd Avenue
- Sale price: $69,900
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
Westlock County, Alberta
5305 50th Avenue
- Sale price: $99,350
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
Paintearth County No.18, Alberta
5102 49th Street
- Sale price: $99,000
- Four bedrooms
- One bathroom
Cardston, Alberta
373 5th Avenue W
- Sale price: $79,000
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
Newell County, Alberta
106 2nd Avenue E
- Sale price: $89,900
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
Drumheller, Alberta
718 2nd Street SW
- Sale price: $82,500
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
Innisfree, Alberta
4705 53rd Street
- Sale price: $99,900
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
Bow Island, Alberta
309 Centre Street N
- Sale price: $87,500
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom