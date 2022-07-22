Real EstateUrbanized

11 houses in Alberta that are listed for under $100,000 (PHOTOS)

Laine Mitchell
|
Jul 22 2022, 7:07 pm
Zoocasa

Prices may be on the rise in major urban areas in Alberta, but if you are looking for some cheaper alternatives, there are plenty of houses that are well under your budget in less populated areas.

So much so that, according to Zoocasa, there are a number of houses across Alberta you can nab for prices under $100,000.

Also, if you are a bit of a daydreamer, we suggest checking out the most expensive home on the market in Alberta. Sure, they may be listed for millions of dollars, but mega homes are pretty neat to check out.

Waskatenau, Alberta

Zoocasa

Zoocasa

5112 47th Street 

  • Sale price: $89,900
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom

Daysland, Alberta

Zoocasa

Zoocasa

5138 51st Street

  • Sale price: $53,000
  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom

Ferintosh, Alberta

Zoocasa

Zoocasa

230 Johnstone Street 

  • Sale price: $99,900
  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom

Lac. St. Anne County, Alberta

Zoocasa

Zoocasa

4839 52nd Avenue 

  • Sale price: $69,900
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom

Westlock County, Alberta

Zoocasa

Zoocasa

5305 50th Avenue 

  • Sale price: $99,350
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom

Paintearth County No.18, Alberta

Zoocasa

Zoocasa

5102 49th Street

  • Sale price: $99,000
  • Four bedrooms
  • One bathroom

Cardston, Alberta

alberta houses under

Zoocasa

alberta houses under

Zoocasa

373 5th Avenue W 

  • Sale price: $79,000
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom

Newell County, Alberta

Zoocasa

alberta houses under

Zoocasa

106 2nd Avenue E 

  • Sale price: $89,900
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom

Drumheller, Alberta

alberta houses under

Zoocasa

718 2nd Street SW

  • Sale price: $82,500
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom

Innisfree, Alberta

alberta houses under

Zoocasa

alberta houses under

Zoocasa

4705 53rd Street 

  • Sale price: $99,900
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom

Bow Island, Alberta

alberta houses under

Zoocasa

Zoocasa

309 Centre Street N 

  • Sale price: $87,500
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom
