Nearly 250 homes in mass timber buildings proposed for Surrey City Centre

Local developer Adera is billing its proposed condominium project at the southeast corner of the intersection of 105th Avenue and 132nd Street in Surrey City Centre as the city’s first-ever mass timber residential buildings.

On the site of several single-family lots at 10474 132 Street and 13228-13272 105 Avenue, the location is just across the street from Kwantlen Park Secondary School, KB Woodward Elementary School, and the various recreational facilities at Royal Kwantlen Park.

It is also near bus stops for several frequent bus routes, and a 12-minute walking distance from SkyTrain Surrey Central Station.

Two six-storey buildings separated by a small plaza area would contain a combined total of 248 homes, with a unit mix of 185 one-bedroom units and 63 two-bedroom units. The overall composition of smaller units strategically provides more affordable home ownership options for first-time buyers and young families.

Designed by RH Architects, the project will be amongst the first multi-family residential buildings in BC to reach a FitWel certification that optimizes occupant health and wellness, with considerations to aspects such as air quality and natural light.

Residents will have access to various amenity spaces, including indoor areas for fitness, yoga, co-working, and lounging, as well as landscaped and furnished outdoor areas on the rooftop. The project incorporates 60% more outdoor amenity space than required by the municipal government, including a putting green.

The use of cross-laminated timber (CLT) construction not only reduces the carbon footprint of the structures, but the buildings can be built faster and more efficiently compared to conventional concrete buildings.

Construction is expected to take about 24 months, compared to three to four years for similar concrete structures. The project would be built in two phases; the west building will reach completion by Winter 2024, while the east building will be ready by Winter 2025.

Two underground levels will provide 248 vehicle parking stalls and 307 secured bike parking spaces.

The total floor area is nearly 180,000 sq ft, providing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 2.5 times larger than the size of the land assembly.

If approved, the redevelopment would generate about $5 million for various local levels of government, including $3.5 million in development cost charges and a $370,000 community amenity contribution to the City of Surrey, $1 million for the sewerage development cost charge to Metro Vancouver Regional District, and $383,000 for the development cost charge to TransLink.