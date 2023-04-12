Young Leafs fan meets Matthews, Marner after they catch wind of his sign

The Toronto Maple Leafs haven’t exactly been a team of fairytale endings over the last six decades, but at least one fan can’t say the same.

On Tuesday night’s game against the Lightning in Tampa, Florida, a young fan named Blake showed up for warmup with a sign that said “I came from Toronto to see my heroes. 34, 16” in reference to Leafs forward Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

TSN commentator Gord Miller caught wind of the sign, tweeting it out.

Just one problem for young Blake: Matthews and Marner weren’t in the lineup on the evening, sitting out the game for rest purposes ahead of next week’s pending playoff series with the very same Lightning.

With the team’s home-ice advantage locked up and little to play for over the team’s final two regular season games, the Leafs — like many teams tend to do this time of year — opted to sit two of their star players to avoid potential burnout or injury.

Blake, of course, was likely devastated when he found out, but the team decided to track the young fan down and rectify the situation.

In a video posted to the Leafs’ Twitter account, the two superstars met up with Blake and his family after the game, posing for a series of pictures and even gifting him a stick.

Mitch & Auston met Blake 💙 pic.twitter.com/O3OKo4OLHJ — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 12, 2023

The Leafs are off today, but travel to New York to take on the Rangers for the final game of their regular season. No word yet if any young fans in the area will be holding up any signs for that one.