Three-day mural festival coming to Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood

Art lovers looking for something to do this month can head on over to Yorkville, where mural after mural will be on display as part of a three-day festival.

The Yorkville Murals art festival is back for its third year, running from Friday, September 24 to Sunday, September 26.

More than 20 works of art will be featured across four centralized zones in Yorkville, painted on everything from roads to the sides of buildings and rooftops.

“Yorkville Murals builds on the area’s reputation as a historic enclave of Toronto’s early art scene,” said Alan Ganev, founder of Yorkville Murals. “We’re transforming Yorkville Murals into a three-day festival for everyone to enjoy. With public art works, murals, music, speakers, film, food and beverage offerings, there will be non-stop activities throughout the weekend.”

There will be a free self-guided, interactive tour winding through the streets and showing off some of the best public art the area has to offer. And for those wanting to absorb even more culture, there will also be a series of free creative speaker panels, movie screenings, and musical performances that you can sign up for.

The festival has even partnered with local vendors to combine the art experience with food and drink.

In the courtyard of 99 Yorkville, festival attendees can order gin and tonics from Romeo’s Gin to enjoy while taking in a mural or two. And Café Artois, located at 75 Yorkville Avenue, will feature colourful paintings from artist Kirsten McCrea.

Schedule details can be found on the festival’s website.