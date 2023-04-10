Chaos as crowds seen running after fireworks go off in busy Toronto mall (VIDEO)

Shoppers at Yorkdale Mall had a frightening experience this past weekend after crowds of people mistook the sound of firecrackers for gunshots.

Several clips from multiple angles within the mall were uploaded on social media over the weekend, showing dozens of shoppers running through the shopping centre just before closing.

Toronto police confirmed to blogTO that officers attended the scene following reports of sounds of gunshots at approximately 8:41 pm.

According to police, on-scene officers determined that no firearm was involved and noted that “possibly fireworks” were involved instead.

Chaos erupts at Yorkdale Mall on Saturday after firecrackers set off outside – 🎥 Shared to blogTO #Toronto #YorkdaleMall pic.twitter.com/WXV81H6WDs — blogTO (@blogTO) April 10, 2023

A Yorkdale spokesperson told blogTO that the commotion was the result of a firecracker that was set off outside the North entrance of the mall on Saturday evening.

“Yorkdale security used surveillance footage to confirm that the noise was intentionally caused by a firecracker,” the spokesperson said.

Police were immediately notified and are using the footage provided to identify the involved parties.

Just last week, shoppers at Yorkdale experienced another scare when an explosion was heard outside the mall around 7:30 pm.

The incident occurred in a parking lot outside of the shopping centre on Wednesday and involved a mechanical issue with a vehicle.