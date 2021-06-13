The World Naked Bike Ride took over Toronto this weekend (PHOTOS)

Toronto bared all as the World Naked Bike Ride took over the city on Saturday.

Each year, World Naked Bike Ride protests car culture, the pollution cars make, and the use of non-renewable energy like oil, while promoting body-positivity.

Since 2004, cities from around the world have joined the liberating movement, making this the world’s largest naked event promoting cycling.

This years event began at Coronation Park at noon, with the ride kicking off at 1 pm.

Participants wound through the streets in their birthday suits – through Yonge-Dundas Square, past the University of Toronto, and into Trinity Bellwoods Park, to name a few.

Check out a few PG photos of the event below.

