Woman attacked by strangers and slashed in the face at TTC subway station

The Toronto Police Service is looking for three suspects, two of them believed to be teenagers, after a woman was slashed in the face by someone she did not know at Spadina subway station.

Police say they were first called to the subway station on Line 1 around 6:34 pm on Sunday, February 12, for reports of a stabbing.

“A woman was involved in a verbal dispute with three individuals not known to her,” reads a TPS release issued Monday morning announcing an “Assault with a Weapon investigation.”

“A male suspect spat in the woman’s face, and repeatedly pushed her,” the release continues. “The male suspect brandished a knife, and slashed the woman in her face causing facial injuries.”

STABBING:

Spadina Subway

– reports of a woman stabbed

– police o/s

– officers located a woman w/ an injury to her face

– @TorontoMedics o/s – assessed injuries as minor, being treated

– TTC special constables o/s @TTCnotices

– suspects fled

– ongoing investigation#GO341045

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 13, 2023

All three suspects are said to have fled the scene following the attack and are described as:

Male, 5’10”, 140 lbs., with a slim build, and black puffy hair. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket with a fur hood, a grey sweater, a blue mask, grey sweatpants, and black running shoes. He was carrying a six-inch knife with a jagged edge;

Male, 5’7″, 130 lbs., approximately 16 to 19 years old, with a slim build and short black puffy hair. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, a grey hooded sweater, black jeans, black and white running shoes, and a white mask;

Female, 5’4″, 120 lbs., approximately 14 to 17 years old, with a slim build, long black hair in a ponytail, a black puffy jacket, grey sweat pants, white and black running shoes, carrying a large brown leather purse with gold straps.

Anyone who may have information about the slashing is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or police at 416-808-5300.

Fortunately, the woman’s injuries are said to be minor, but the victim is no doubt shaken up in the wake of this latest instance of random violence on Toronto’s public transit system.

The Toronto Police Service announced just over two weeks ago that an additional 80 cops would be stationed across the city’s transit system in response to a recent spike in violent crimes on the TTC.

Some citizens have been criticizing the plan ever since, pointing to what they see as abuses of power, while others are simply happy to see the city do something — anything — to help make public transit safer for riders.