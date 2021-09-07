Suspect sought after woman filmed while in change room at Vaughan Mills

York Regional Police investigators are looking to identify a man connected to a voyeurism incident at Vaughan Mills shopping mall.

According to police, on Friday, August 13, 2021, at approximately 3:45 pm, a female victim was shopping at a retail store and as she was trying on clothes in a change room, she noticed a man was kneeling down beside her with his mobile phone in his hand.

SUSPECT SOUGHT FOLLOWING VOYUERISM AT STORE IN VAUGHAN- YRP is looking to ID a male suspect from an August 13, incident at a store on Bass Pro Mills Dr at 3:45 p.m. https://t.co/y0QADJdULm pic.twitter.com/Jlzc98HtO2 — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 7, 2021

Police say she believed he had taken a photo or a video.

Investigators have been unable to identify the suspect and are hoping the public can assist.

The male suspected is described as 20 to 40 years old, with tanned skin, 6’2”, and with short, black hair.

He was seen wearing a beige baseball hat, a black Looney Tunes T-shirt, green shorts, white socks, and Nike shoes.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.