Woll back with Leafs after missing start of season

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look a bit more whole than when they began the 2024-25 season earlier this month.

Joseph Woll has returned to the Maple Leafs, with the goalie expected to start this evening for his first game this season. While Woll was expected to operate a goalie tandem alongside Anthony Stolarz this year, an unexpected injury popping up at the end of the preseason caused him to be sidelined for the first two weeks of the year.

The team made the news official today on social media, returning goalie Dennis Hildeby to the Toronto Marlies after two starts with the team.

Woll has made 36 appearances for the Leafs since being drafted in 2016, with the 26-year-old putting up a 2.76 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage throughout his career. While he’s often been touted as a possible “goalie of the future” for the franchise, he’s yet to have suited up in more than 25 games in a single season eight years after getting drafted.

The Leafs face off against the St. Louis Blues tonight, with puck drop set for 7 pm ET at Scotiabank Arena.

Woll had begun practicing with the Leafs late last week ahead of his anticipated return, with his condition being described as “day-by-day” for the past week.

“He was out there with us, which is a great sign. It seems like he is really headed in the right direction. All good,” Toronto coach Craig Berube said last week of his return. “Sooner than later, I would think, but we have to take it day by day still. I think it is important to see where he is at.”

Toronto currently sits in fourth place in the Atlantic Division, with a record of 4-3-0 through seven games this season.