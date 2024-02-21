Leafs send Woll to AHL to get him ready for NHL return

Joseph Woll is getting a little closer to a return for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Today, the Leafs announced that they’d be sending the 25-year-old goaltender to the Toronto Marlies for a conditioning stint, as he looks to return to NHL action for the first time since early December.

After a hot start to the season, Woll has missed the last two months following a freak accident against one of Toronto’s biggest rivals.

In a game against the Ottawa Senators on December 7, Woll suffered a lower-body injury and has been sidelined ever since.

“In terms of when we will use Joseph, that is more about him continuing to develop himself and get ready. At this point, you are kind of just waiting for him to tell you where he is at and then continue to build him up,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters on Sunday at Leafs practice.

“Today’s practice was an important one for him. He just has to continue to work through it and get to the point where he feels comfortable and confident to be playing games.”

Woll has an 8-5-1 record in 15 games with a goals-against average of 2.80 and a save percentage of .916 in the 2023-24 season. A 2016 draft pick by the Leafs, Woll’s 13 starts this season have already been the most of his NHL career.

The Marlies next hit the ice for a two-game series on the road against the Laval Rocket on Friday and Saturday, while the Leafs continue a four-game road trip that ends Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche.