Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Toronto

After a string of warm-weather days, the City of Toronto is ready to welcome some snowfall and a winter weather travel advisory has been issued.

Environment Canada issued the advisory for Saturday, December 17. Southwestern Ontarian will see snowfall begin in the early hours of Saturday, and snow clouds will then make their way eastward to Toronto.

This will happen fairly quickly and the City could accumulate 5-10 cm by the end of the night, which could cause hazardous on untreated roadways.

Environment Canada has advised motorists to exercise caution. “Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly,” the weather agency said. “Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”

According to Environment Canada, temperatures on Saturday will be 0°C and will dip tom -6°C in the evening. Luckily, Sunday will remain mainly sunny with a high of -2°C.