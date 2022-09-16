NewsCrime

Windsor high school evacuated due to bomb threat

Natalia Buia
|
Sep 16 2022, 5:35 pm
Holy Names High School/Google Maps

Update: Holy Names Catholic High School has now been cleared by Windsor Police.

Windsor police say Holy Names Catholic High School, located at 1400 Northwood Street, has been evacuated due to an ongoing investigation involving a bomb threat.

Officers were called to the school at 11:09 this morning and are asking parents to avoid the area.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board confirms it did receive a bomb threat this morning. Students were evacuated and are waiting outside on the football field while police do a sweep of the school.

Residents in the area say police have cordoned off several blocks surrounding the school and are directing traffic at Dominion Boulevard and Northwood Street.

Police are asking parents and caregivers of students to refrain from calling 911 for information on the active investigation.

At 2:03 pm, Windsor Police issued a statement saying Holy Names Catholic High School has been cleared.. Staff and students are now able to return to the school and roads have been reopened.

