It is no secret that the costs associated with post-secondary school can be daunting. Even if you’ve got tuition figured out there are still unavoidable expenses like textbooks, meals, and on or off-campus housing. After a whirlwind of two years, the last thing you need to stress out about is deciding between exam prep materials or lunch.

That’s why North American social media and technology company Mijem Newcomm Technology Inc. (Mijem) has just announced a new tuition scholarship giveaway for eligible Canadian post-secondary students with a total scholarship prize of $5,000 — half in cash and half in Bitcoin SV — thanks to a partnership with the Bitcoin Association for BSV.

Mijem is a community buy-and-sell app designed for Gen Z, college, and university students. Centred around campuses, Mijem provides a safe and convenient platform to buy-and-sell goods and services such as textbooks, clothing, electronics, and more. The app represents a new way to build community and connect with peers, save money, and live sustainably. Plus, with every $1 USD transacted through the app, Mijem users can earn rewards and build their crypto portfolio through an integrated digital wallet that allows them to redeem points for Bitcoin SV.

The Mijem app has been installed by thousands of students across more than 1,500 colleges and universities in North America and has recently been updated with new features and functionality to help students connect, transact, and build wealth in a sustainable manner.

With the Mijem/Bitcoin Association for BSV tuition scholarship, students will not only have an extra $2,500 cash for their education, but $2,500 in Bitcoin SV that can be used to purchase goods and services anywhere BSV is accepted. For student entrepreneurs, it’s a great way to build a profile in cryptocurrency with a secure blockchain, and enter the rapidly growing currency market of the future.

The app is available for free on the Apple or Google Play stores and can be downloaded from here for iOS or here for Android.

Contest guidelines

The contest is open to Mijem users who are eligible students. To be considered eligible for a chance to win the scholarship, students must be legal residents of Canada (excluding Quebec) who are of the age of majority in their province of residence at the time of entry, and who are enrolled in or accepted for enrolment at a post-secondary college or university in the US or Canada in the Summer 2022 or Fall 2022. The giveaway runs for 60 days, ending on June 13, 2022 at 11:59 EDT. Winners will be chosen by random draw from eligible entries on or around June 27, 2022, and announced on Mijem’s social media channels. Full details and official rules can be found at mijem.com/ca-giveaway.