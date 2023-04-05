This breathtaking boardwalk near Toronto opens this week (PHOTOS)

White Water Walk in Niagara Falls is one of the most spectacular places to immerse yourself in the area’s natural beauty, and safely experience the power of the Niagara River from solid ground.

In just a few days, you’ll be able to stroll along the breathtaking boardwalk, which opens just in time for the long weekend on April 7.

White Water Walk runs adjacent to the whitewater rapids of the Niagara River, allowing visitors to walk along a quarter-mile platform with thrilling views from the river’s edge.

After descending down 70 metres, an elevator will bring you right to the base of the Niagara Gorge, where you will immediately hear the roar of the rapids after exiting the tunnel.

From there, you can embark on an hour-long self-guided walk, while taking in the cinematic crashing waves and views of the 410-million-year-old rock layers of the gorge.

Along the boardwalk, there are several viewing platforms with incredible views of the Whirlpool Rapids flowing as fast as 48 km/hr. You can also learn about the area’s geology, plant and animal life, which call the Niagara Parks home.

It’s also wheelchair accessible along the majority of the attraction save for two small viewing areas that have to be accessed by stairs.

Whether you’re looking for an exhilarating experience, curious to learn more about the Niagara Gorge, or just want an amazing photo op, White Water Walk is the perfect destination to take in Niagara’s natural beauty.

The seasonal boardwalk operates seven days a week from April 7 through November.

White Water Walk in Niagara is open from 10 am until 5 pm on weekdays and until 6 pm on weekends. The walk costs $17.50 for adults or teens, $11.50 for ages six to 12, and is free for children five and under.

To get there, you can walk from a nearby Niagara Falls Ontario train and bus station, or drive since there’s free parking available nearby.