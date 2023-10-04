What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday 2023 in Toronto
Oct 4 2023, 6:28 pm
What’s open on Thanksgiving Monday 2023 in Toronto is a bit of a mixed bag. While most of the city has the day off, there are some notable exceptions when it comes to shopping centres and attractions.
If you need to do some last-minute turkey day shopping or want to spend the day out with family, let this be your guide on October 9.
Here’s what’s open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto.
General
Closed
- Banks
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Post offices
Open
- The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule
- GO Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule
- Select Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations.
Food and Drink
Closed
- It’s worth calling ahead to restaurants and bars before heading out — many already consider Monday a day off.
- LCBO
- The Beer Store
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday, with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open
- Al Premium (1970 Eglinton Avenue East) – 8 am to 10 pm
- Al Premium (50 Alton Towers Circle) – 9 am to 9:30 pm
- Galleria Supermarket (7040 Yonge Street) – 7 am to 12 am
- Galleria Supermarket (865 York Mills Road) – 7 am to 10 pm
- Galleria Supermarket (558 Yonge Street) – 8 am to 10 pm
- Galleria Supermarket (351 Bloor Street West) – 8 am to 10 pm
- H Mart (various locations) – Regular hours
- The Kitchen Table (155 Dupont Street) – 24 hours
- The Kitchen Table (10 Queens Quay West) – 6 am to 12 am
- The Kitchen Table (389 Spadina Road) – 7 am to 12 am
- The Kitchen Table (705 King Street West) – 6 am to 2 am
- Loblaws (60 Carlton Street) – 7 am to 8 pm
- Metro (444 Yonge Street) – 8 am to 6 pm
- Pusateri’s (1539 Avenue Road) – 7 am to 6 pm
- Pusateri’s (57 Yorkville Avenue) – 8 am to 6 pm
- Rabba (various locations) – 24 hours
- Summerhill Market (various locations) – 8 am to 7 pm
- Select Starbucks and Tim Hortons locations
- T&T Supermarket (various locations) – Regular hours
- Select indie bottle shops. For a complete list of shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm.
- Whole Foods (87 Avenue Road) – 8 am to 5 pm
- Wine Rack locations
If you’re planning to visit other spots, make sure to call ahead to confirm the hours.
Malls
Closed
- Bayview Village Shops
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Sherway Gardens
- Dufferin Mall
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open
- CF Markville (5000 Hwy 7) – 11 am to 6 pm
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre (220 Yonge Street) – 11 am to 7 pm
- Hillcrest Mall (9350 Yonge Street) – 11 am to 6 pm
- Pacific Mall (4300 Steeles Avenue E) – 11 am to 8 pm
- Promenade (1 Promenade Circle) – 11 am to 6 pm
- Square One Shopping Centre (100 City Centre Drive) – 11 am to 6 pm
- Toronto Premium Outlets (13850 Steeles Avenue W) – 9:30 am to 7 pm
- Vaughan Mills (1 Bass Pro Mills Drive) – 11 am to 7 pm
Attractions
Closed
- Bata Shoe Museum
- Canada’s Wonderland
- MOCA
- Stackt
Open
- Aga Khan Museum (77 Wynford Drive) – 10 am to 5:30 pm
- Art Gallery of Ontario (317 Dundas Street West) – 10:30 am to 4 pm
- CN Tower (301 Front Street West) – 9:30 am to 9 pm
- Gardiner Museum (111 Queen’s Park) – 10 am to 6 pm
- Hockey Hall of Fame (30 Yonge Street) – 10 am to 5 pm
- Little Canada (10 Dundas Street East) – 10:30 am to 6:30 pm
- Movie theatres
- Ontario Place (955 Lake Shore Boulevard West) – 6 am to 11 pm
- Ontario Science Centre (770 Don Mills Road) – 10 am to 5 pm
- Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada (288 Bremner Boulevard) – 9 am to 9 pm
- Royal Ontario Museum (100 Queens Park) – 10 am to 5:30 pm
- Toronto Zoo (2000 Meadowvale Road) – 9:30 am to 6 pm