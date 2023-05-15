What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2023 in Toronto

What’s open on Victoria Day 2023 in Toronto is essential information to make sure you can navigate the long weekend without a hitch.

Ensure your plans to celebrate stay on track with this rundown of everything that’s open on the Victoria Day Monday this year.

General

Closed

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Mail delivery

Open

The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule.

GO Transit will run on its Saturday schedule on Monday.

Select Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations.

Food and Drink

It’s always best to call restaurants in advance to check their hours on Victoria Day because it can differ from place to place.

Closed

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Victoria Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

LCBO

Open

Malls

Closed

Bayview Village Shops

CF Fairview Mall

CF Sherway Gardens

Dufferin Mall

Gerrard Square

Scarborough Town Centre

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Open

Attractions

Closed

MOCA

Open