What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2023 in Toronto
May 15 2023, 8:25 pm
What’s open on Victoria Day 2023 in Toronto is essential information to make sure you can navigate the long weekend without a hitch.
Ensure your plans to celebrate stay on track with this rundown of everything that’s open on the Victoria Day Monday this year.
General
Closed
- Banks
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Mail delivery
Open
- The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule.
- GO Transit will run on its Saturday schedule on Monday.
- Select Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations.
Food and Drink
It’s always best to call restaurants in advance to check their hours on Victoria Day because it can differ from place to place.
Closed
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on Victoria Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
- LCBO
Open
- Al Premium (1970 Eglinton Avenue East) – 8 am to 10 pm
- Al Premium (50 Alton Towers Circle) – 9 am to 9:30 pm
- Coco Market (1064 Yonge Street) – 10 am to 6 pm
- Galleria Supermarket (7040 Yonge Street) – 24 hours
- Galleria Supermarket (865 York Mills Road) – 8 am to 10 pm
- Galleria Supermarket (558 Yonge Street) – 8 am to 10 pm
- Galleria Supermarket (351 Bloor Street West) – 7 am to 12 am
- Fresh & Wild (69 Spadina Avenue) – 8:30 am to 8:30 pm
- Rabba (various locations) – 24 hours
- The Food Depot (155 Dupont Street) – 24 hours
- The Kitchen Table (10 Queens Quay West) – 6 am to 12 am
- The Kitchen Table (389 Spadina Road) – 7 am to 12 am
- The Kitchen Table (705 King Street West) – 6 am to 2 am
- H Mart (various locations) – Regular hours
- Loblaws (60 Carlton Street) – 7 am to 8 pm
- Summerhill Market (various locations) – 8 am to 8 pm
- Pusateri’s (1539 Avenue Road) – 7 am to 6 pm
- Pusateri’s (57 Yorkville Avenue) – 8 am to 6 pm
- Saks Food Hall (25 The West Mall) – 9 am to 7 pm
- Saks Food Hall (176 Yonge Street) – 11 am to 6 pm
- Whole Foods (87 Avenue Road) – 10 am to 6 pm
- T&T Supermarket (various locations) – Regular hours
- Select The Beer Store locations
- Select indie bottle shops
- Select Starbucks and Tim Hortons locations
Malls
Closed
- Bayview Village Shops
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Sherway Gardens
- Dufferin Mall
- Gerrard Square
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open
- CF Markville (5000 Highway 7) – 11 am to 6 pm
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre (220 Yonge Street) – 11 am to 6 pm
- Hillcrest Mall (9350 Yonge Street) – 11 am to 6 pm
- Pacific Mall (4300 Steeles Avenue E.) – 11 am to 8 pm
- Promenade (1 Promenade Circle) – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Square One Shopping Centre (100 City Centre Drive) – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Toronto Premium Outlets (13850 Steeles Avenue W) – 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills (1 Bass Pro Mills Drive) – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Yorkville Village (55th Avenue Road) – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Attractions
Closed
- MOCA
Open
- Aga Khan Museum (77 Wynford Drive) – 10 am to 5:30 pm
- Art Gallery of Ontario (317 Dundas Street West) – 10:30 am to 4 pm
- Bata Shoe Museum (327 Bloor Street West) – 10 am to 5 pm
- Canada’s Wonderland (1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive) – 10 am to 8 pm
- Casa Loma (1 Austin Terrace) – 9:30 am to 5 pm
- CN Tower (301 Front St. West) – 10 am to 9 pm
- Gardiner Museum (111 Queen’s Park) – 10 am to 5 pm
- Hockey Hall of Fame (30 Yonge Street) – 10 am to 4 pm
- Little Canada (10 Dundas Street East) – 11 am to 6 pm
- Movie theatres
- Ontario Place (955 Lake Shore Boulevard West) – 6 am to 11 pm
- Ontario Science Centre (770 Don Mills Road) – 10 am to 5 pm
- Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada (288 Bremner Boulevard) – 9 am to 9 pm
- Royal Ontario Museum (100 Queens Park) – 10 am to 5:30 pm
- Toronto Island Park – 10.30 am to 5:30 pm
- Toronto Zoo (2000 Meadowvale Road) – 9 am to 8 pm