What's open and closed in Toronto this holiday long weekend
On Monday, August 2, Torontonians will be celebrating the Civic Holiday.
As usual, government offices including Canada Post offices and city hall will be closed, along with a few banks and libraries.
- See also:
Here’s what else is open and closed this long weekend in Toronto.
TTC
On Monday, the TTC will operate on its holiday service schedule. This means all TTC routes will operate on their Sunday service schedules but will start earlier, at approximately 6 am. Any routes that do not normally operate on Sundays will not operate on the holiday.
Attractions
- Movie theatres: Check your local listings for showtimes, Cineplex will remain open
- Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada (288 Bremner Boulevard): 9 am to 11 pm
- Canada’s Wonderland (1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive, Vaughan): 10 am to 8 pm, Splash Works 12 pm to 6 pm
- Toronto Zoo (2000 Meadowvale Road, Toronto): 9 am to 8 pm
- CN Tower (301 Front Street West): 8:30 am to 11 pm
- Art Gallery of Ontario (317 Dundas Street West): 10:30 am to 4 pm, Closed Monday
- Hockey Hall of Fame (30 Yonge Street): 10 am to 4 pm, Closed Monday
- Aga Khan Museum (77 Wynford Drive): 10 am to 5:30 pm
- Gardiner Museum (111 Queens Park): 10 am to 5 pm
LCBO and Beer Stores
Many LCBO stores across Ontario will be open from 10 am to 8 pm while others will be closed. Make sure to check store hours for the nearest LCBO to you. Over 180 Beer Stores will be open on the holiday as well, from 11 am to 6 pm.
Malls
- CF Eaton Centre (220 Yonge Street): 11 am to 7 pm
- Square One (100 City Centre Drive, Mississauga): 11 am to 7 pm
- Toronto Premium Outlets (13850 Steeles Avenue West, Halton Hills): 11 am to 7 pm
- Bramalea City Centre (25 Peel Centre Drive, Brampton): 11 am to 6 pm
- Vaughan Mills (1 Bass Pro Mills Drive): 10 am to 7 pm
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre (3401 Dufferin Street): 10 am to 7 pm
- Scarborough Town Centre (300 Borough Drive): 10 am to 6 pm
- CF Fairview Mall (1800 Sheppard Avenue East): 11 am to 7 pm
- CF Sherway Gardens (25 The West Mall): 11 am to 7 pm
- Dufferin Mall (900 Dufferin Street): 12 am to 5 pm
Grocery stores
Most grocery stores will be open citywide, though many will operate on holiday hours. Make sure to call your local grocer ahead of time and double-check their schedule, and if you can, shop early.