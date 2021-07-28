On Monday, August 2, Torontonians will be celebrating the Civic Holiday.

As usual, government offices including Canada Post offices and city hall will be closed, along with a few banks and libraries.

Here’s what else is open and closed this long weekend in Toronto.

TTC

On Monday, the TTC will operate on its holiday service schedule. This means all TTC routes will operate on their Sunday service schedules but will start earlier, at approximately 6 am. Any routes that do not normally operate on Sundays will not operate on the holiday.

Attractions

LCBO and Beer Stores

Many LCBO stores across Ontario will be open from 10 am to 8 pm while others will be closed. Make sure to check store hours for the nearest LCBO to you. Over 180 Beer Stores will be open on the holiday as well, from 11 am to 6 pm.

Malls

Grocery stores

Most grocery stores will be open citywide, though many will operate on holiday hours. Make sure to call your local grocer ahead of time and double-check their schedule, and if you can, shop early.