What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day 2022

DH Toronto Staff
DH Toronto Staff
|
Dec 30 2021, 4:45 pm
Michiel Meyboom/Shutterstock

Cheers to the end of a long and stressful year! If you’re looking for something to do on New Year’s Day in Toronto, here’s what’s going on.

Select grocery stores, pharmacies, and transit services will remain open or closed on New Year’s Day in the city, as well as some attractions.

Here’s what to keep an eye on this New Year’s Day:

Closed:

  • Banks
  • Government office
  • Libraries
  • Post office/mail delivery

TTC

TTC will operate on Sunday with subway service and most routes starting at 8 am. Any routes that do not normally operate on Sundays will not operate on New Years Day.

Grocery Stores

Many of the big chain grocery stores will be closed.

Here are the local spots to get groceries:

LCBO/Beer Stores

All LCBO and Beer Stores will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Pharmacies

  • Shoppers Drug Mart: Various locations have different hours on New Years Day. To see the closest location to you, go here.
  • Rexall: Various locations have different hours on New Years Day. To see the closest location to you, go here.

Malls

Closed

  • Dufferin Mall
  • Bayview Village Shops
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
  • CF Sherway Gardens

Attractions

DH Toronto Staff
