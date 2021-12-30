What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day 2022
Dec 30 2021, 4:45 pm
Cheers to the end of a long and stressful year! If you’re looking for something to do on New Year’s Day in Toronto, here’s what’s going on.
Select grocery stores, pharmacies, and transit services will remain open or closed on New Year’s Day in the city, as well as some attractions.
Here’s what to keep an eye on this New Year’s Day:
Closed:
- Banks
- Government office
- Libraries
- Post office/mail delivery
TTC
TTC will operate on Sunday with subway service and most routes starting at 8 am. Any routes that do not normally operate on Sundays will not operate on New Years Day.
Grocery Stores
Many of the big chain grocery stores will be closed.
Here are the local spots to get groceries:
- Kitchen Table: 10 Queens Quay West – 6 am to 12 am
- Kitchen Table: 389 Spadina Road – 7 am to 12 am
- Kitchen Table: 705 King Street West – 6 am to 2 am
- The Food Depot: 155 Dupont Street – open 24 hours
- Rabba Fine Food: various locations – open 24 hours
- Galleria Supermarket: 7040 Yonge Street – 24 hours
- Galleria Supermarket: 865 York Mills Road– 7 am to 10 pm
- Galleria Supermarket: 558 Yonge Street – 8 am to 10 pm
- Galleria Supermarket: 351 Bloor Street West – 8 am to 10 pm
LCBO/Beer Stores
All LCBO and Beer Stores will be closed on New Year’s Day.
Pharmacies
- Shoppers Drug Mart: Various locations have different hours on New Years Day. To see the closest location to you, go here.
- Rexall: Various locations have different hours on New Years Day. To see the closest location to you, go here.
Malls
- Pacific Mall (4300 Steeles Avenue East) – 11 am to 8 pm
- Promenade (1 Promenade Circle) – 11 am to 6 pm
- Hillcrest Mall (9350 Yonge St.) – 11 am to 6 pm
- CF Markville (5000 Highway 7) – 10 am to 6 pm
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre (220 Yonge Street) – 11 am to 7 pm
- Square One Shopping Centre (100 City Centre Drive) – 11 am to 6 pm
- Vaughan Mills (1 Bass Pro Mills Drive) – 10 am to 6 pm
- Toronto Premium Outlets (13850 Steeles Avenue West) – 9:30 am to 7 pm
Closed
- Dufferin Mall
- Bayview Village Shops
- CF Fairview Mall
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
- CF Sherway Gardens
Attractions
- Aga Khan Museum (77 Wynford Drive) – 10 am to 5:30 pm
- Art Gallery of Ontario (317 Dundas Street West) – 10:30 am to 4 pm
- CN Tower (301 Front Street West) – 9:30 am to 9 pm (360 Restaurant closed)
- Ontario Place (955 Lake Shore Boulevard West) – 6 am to 11 pm
- Ontario Science Centre (770 Don Mills Road) – 10 am to 7 pm
- Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada (288 Bremner Boulevard) – 9 am to 9 pm
- Royal Ontario Museum (100 Queens Park) – 10 am to 5:30 pm
- Toronto Zoo (2000 Meadowvale Road) – 9:30 am to 4:30 pm