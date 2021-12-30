What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day 2022

Cheers to the end of a long and stressful year! If you’re looking for something to do on New Year’s Day in Toronto, here’s what’s going on.

Select grocery stores, pharmacies, and transit services will remain open or closed on New Year’s Day in the city, as well as some attractions.

Here’s what to keep an eye on this New Year’s Day:

Closed:

Banks

Government office

Libraries

Post office/mail delivery

TTC

TTC will operate on Sunday with subway service and most routes starting at 8 am. Any routes that do not normally operate on Sundays will not operate on New Years Day.

Grocery Stores

Many of the big chain grocery stores will be closed.

Here are the local spots to get groceries:

LCBO/Beer Stores

All LCBO and Beer Stores will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Pharmacies

Shoppers Drug Mart: Various locations have different hours on New Years Day. To see the closest location to you, go here.

Rexall: Various locations have different hours on New Years Day. To see the closest location to you, go here.

Malls

Closed

Dufferin Mall

Bayview Village Shops

CF Fairview Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

CF Sherway Gardens

