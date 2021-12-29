10 Toronto restaurants to order New Year's Eve takeout specials

If your New Year’s Eve plans have changed and you’re thinking of staying right at home, treat yourself to a special dinner from one of the many Toronto restaurants offering delicious eats to end the year off right.

Pickup and delivery is available at select restaurants, but make sure to place your orders before it’s too late.

Not sure where to start? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered! Here’s a list of 10 restaurants in the city offering takeout specials for NYE:

Bar Sybanne has put together a delicious NYE menu available for takeout. Winter Salad, Crispy Brussels, Braised Short Ribs, Spiced Chocolate Pot de Creme and more! Email them for your NYE takeout orders.

Address: 229 Ossington Avenue

Enjoy a delicious NYE dinner right at home. Alma will be offering a special menu that can be ordered for takeout. Pre-order your meal for pickup or delivery on their website.

Address: 1194 Bloor Street West

Until January 2, Aviv Immigrant Kitchen has a delicious NYE menu that you can order for pickup or delivery. Check the menu out here.

Address: 779 St. Clair Avenue West

At $95 per person, Figo has a three-course NYE takeout menu available for pickup or delivery. Orders can be placed online.

Address: 295 Adelaide Street West

Pink Sky has a New Year’s Eve menu available for takeout. Their menu is priced at $95, and orders can be placed online.

Address: 480 King Street West

Lobster, caviar, Nova Scotian salmon, all the fixings for an elegant night. Pompette has curated a list of menu items to satisfy your New Year’s Eve cravings for one night only. Place your pickup order here.

Address: 597 College Street

Celebrate the holiday season with the Four Seasons Hotel’s Turkey Festive Feast. The feast serves five to six people for $295. It features an extensive list of menu items like herb butter, slow-roasted turkey, rosemary gravy, mashed potatoes, citrus cranberry sauce, and so much more. It’s available from December 24 to 31 and can be picked up between noon and 5 pm. All orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance.

Address: 60 Yorkville Avenue

Hours: December 24 to 31 to be picked up between noon and 5 pm

Leña has a special NYE takeout box, perfect for your household of four. It’s priced at $300 and features a mouthwatering poached shrimp ceviche, gaucho beef empanadas, roast beef tenderloin and more. Pre-order by December 28 for pickup on December 30 from 12 pm to 4 pm.

Address: 176 Yonge Street

Perfect for two! Aloette’s NYE takeout menu features a six-piece bone-in fried chicken, mashed potatoes, buttery biscuits, mac and cheese, lemon meringue pie, a bottle of Aloette’s Soigné’ Rosé and more. Place your takeout order asap.

Address: 163 Spadina Avenue

TORA has massive sushi and app platters for the holidays that are perfect for enjoying at home. Pricing starts at $8 and up. Orders can be placed online for pickup via Ritual or delivery via Uber Eats.

Address: 3401 Dufferin Street