Here are the Metro stores closed in and around Toronto as strike drags on

As thousands of staff from Metro supermarkets continue to strike this week, shoppers will want to confirm which stores near them are impacted before heading out for their grocery run.

A total of 27 stores in the GTA had to shut down operations over the weekend, with just shy of 4,000 workers picketing as of Saturday morning after rejecting a deal proposed by the retail giant.

Members of Unifor Local 414 are demanding higher wages and better working conditions, especially considering how little the pay for most employees has risen in recent years while the company has recorded bonkers profits and faced accusations of taking advantage of inflation to price gouge customers.

Unifor National President Lana Payne told reporters at a presser that “an erosion of jobs in supermarkets across the country” has meant that a whopping 70% of Metro’s striking workforce is only part-time, with few clerks getting enough hours and the job stability to be considered gainfully employed.

But the brand asserts that it has long had many full-time roles available and that the latest deal proposed fair wage increases above inflation. It is also still committed to negotiating.

I never shop at Metro due to higher grocery prices over competitive stores. It’s astounding that they do not pay their employees a fair wage. — rekusca (@rekusca) June 21, 2023

These are the Metro locations currently closed due to the strike:

425 Bloor Street W, Toronto

3003 Danforth Avenue, Toronto

656 Eglinton Avenue E, Toronto

89 Gould Street, Toronto

100 Lynn Williams Street, Toronto

2155 St. Clair Avenue W, Toronto

2300 Yonge Street, Toronto

201 Lloyd Manor Road, Etobicoke

1500 Royal York Road, Etobicoke

3090 Bathurst Street, North York

20 Church Avenue, North York

1050 Don Mills Road, North York

1411 Lawrence Avenue W, North York

291 York Mills Road, North York

40 Eglinton Square, Scarborough

2900 Warden Avenue, Scarborough

3221 Eglinton Avenue E, Scarborough

16 William Kitchen Road, Scarborough

180 Sandalwood Parkway, Brampton

371 St. Paul Avenue, Brantford

1050 Kennedy Circle, Milton

2225 Erin Mills Parkway, Mississauga

6677 Meadowvale Town Centre Circle, Mississauga

1111 Davis Drive, Newmarket

16640 Yonge Street, Newmarket

1521 Rebecca Street, Oakville

150 First Street, Orangeville

Pharmacies at the above stores remain open, and their perishable items are being shipped to other locations or donated to food banks.