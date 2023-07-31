Here are the Metro stores closed in and around Toronto as strike drags on

As thousands of staff from Metro supermarkets continue to strike this week, shoppers will want to confirm which stores near them are impacted before heading out for their grocery run.
A total of 27 stores in the GTA had to shut down operations over the weekend, with just shy of 4,000 workers picketing as of Saturday morning after rejecting a deal proposed by the retail giant.
Members of Unifor Local 414 are demanding higher wages and better working conditions, especially considering how little the pay for most employees has risen in recent years while the company has recorded bonkers profits and faced accusations of taking advantage of inflation to price gouge customers.
Unifor National President Lana Payne told reporters at a presser that “an erosion of jobs in supermarkets across the country” has meant that a whopping 70% of Metro’s striking workforce is only part-time, with few clerks getting enough hours and the job stability to be considered gainfully employed.
But the brand asserts that it has long had many full-time roles available and that the latest deal proposed fair wage increases above inflation. It is also still committed to negotiating.
These are the Metro locations currently closed due to the strike:
- 425 Bloor Street W, Toronto
- 3003 Danforth Avenue, Toronto
- 656 Eglinton Avenue E, Toronto
- 89 Gould Street, Toronto
- 100 Lynn Williams Street, Toronto
- 2155 St. Clair Avenue W, Toronto
- 2300 Yonge Street, Toronto
- 201 Lloyd Manor Road, Etobicoke
- 1500 Royal York Road, Etobicoke
- 3090 Bathurst Street, North York
- 20 Church Avenue, North York
- 1050 Don Mills Road, North York
- 1411 Lawrence Avenue W, North York
- 291 York Mills Road, North York
- 40 Eglinton Square, Scarborough
- 2900 Warden Avenue, Scarborough
- 3221 Eglinton Avenue E, Scarborough
- 16 William Kitchen Road, Scarborough
- 180 Sandalwood Parkway, Brampton
- 371 St. Paul Avenue, Brantford
- 1050 Kennedy Circle, Milton
- 2225 Erin Mills Parkway, Mississauga
- 6677 Meadowvale Town Centre Circle, Mississauga
- 1111 Davis Drive, Newmarket
- 16640 Yonge Street, Newmarket
- 1521 Rebecca Street, Oakville
- 150 First Street, Orangeville
Pharmacies at the above stores remain open, and their perishable items are being shipped to other locations or donated to food banks.