Ultra low-cost carrier Flair Airlines to offer flights to 19 destinations from Toronto

Flair Airlines, Canada’s only independent ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC), continues to grow and is adding two aircraft in Toronto and nonstop flights to 19 destinations from Pearson Airport.

The added planes in Toronto bring the total to five, according to the airline. A second aircraft will be added to Flair’s Edmonton base and a third to its Vancouver base.

“We are excited to welcome Flair’s new routes as they expand their network and offer Canadians more options to travel to the US as well as the picturesque destination of Victoria, BC. Passengers travelling through Pearson can do so confidently with many measures in place to keep them safe, such as no- and low-touch check-in and bag drop, improved air quality and contactless shopping and dining options,” said Craig Bradbrook, Chief Operating Officer, Greater Toronto Airports Authority.

With the addition of the new aircraft, Flair said it would create 150 new jobs for flight attendants, pilots and operational support staff. The company is currently recruiting for 100 pilot positions.

Fares to US destinations start between $99 and $129 one-way, and several of the new domestic Canadian routes have fares as low as $49 one way, including taxes and fees.

According to Flair, it is growing to serve 28 destinations by spring 2022.

New destinations for March & April 2022 in the US include Nashville, TN, Denver, CO, and San Fransisco, CA.

Here are Flair Airline’s new flight schedules for 2022:

USA

Toronto – Nashville (YYZ-BNA) – 2x weekly starting April 14, 2022

Toronto – Denver (YYZ-DEN) – 3x weekly starting April 15, 2022

Edmonton – Nashville (YEG-BNA) – 2x weekly starting April 14, 2022

Edmonton – San Francisco (YEG-SFO) – 2x weekly starting April 14, 2022

Vancouver – San Francisco (YVR-SFO) – 3x weekly May 17, 2022

CANADA

Calgary – Comox (YYC-YQQ) – 3x weekly starting March 29, 2022

Edmonton – Comox (YEG-YQQ) – 3x weekly starting March 29, 2022

Edmonton – Regina (YEG-YQR) – 2x weekly starting April 14, 2022

Edmonton – Montreal (YEG-YUL) – 3x weekly starting April 15, 2022

Edmonton – Winnipeg (YEG-YWG) – 3x weekly starting April 15, 2022

Edmonton – Saskatoon (YEG-YXE) – 3x weekly starting April 15, 2022

Toronto – Victoria (YYZ-YYJ) – 1x weekly starting May 7, 2022

Vancouver – Kelowna (YVR-YLW) – 3x weekly starting May 16, 2022

Kelowna – Victoria (YLW–YYJ) – 3x weekly starting May 16, 2022