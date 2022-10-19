Ontario is in for a pretty mild winter, according to AccuWeather

It’s hard to miss the fact that Ontario has suddenly veered into winter weather with rain and single-digit temperatures. Thankfully, it’s not yet officially winter. In fact, it’s about to warm up and next week could even hit 18°C, according to Environment Canada.

But having experienced a preview of the weather to come, exactly what kind of winter are we in for?

AccuWeather has just released a winter forecast by Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson and people in eastern Canada can look forward to a mild winter.

Populated cities like Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa will be out of the path of the jet stream with cold air mostly staying in areas northwest of these cities. It’s going to be relatively humid and because we won’t be dealing with extreme winter weather, it looks like many of us will be able to “save a few dollars on heating costs.”

But what exactly does this mean for Toronto?

It means you won’t have to worry much about shovelling your car out of the driveway or trudging through slush as much since we’re probably going to get less snow than usual. The average snowfall every winter in the city is 122 centimetres (or 48.03 inches) and Anderson “cautions less snowfall is likely.”

If you’re worried about what that means for winter activities and ski trips, you might want to set your sights north. According to Anderson, people shouldn’t cancel their ski trips since northern Quebec and the upper Great Lakes will likely see more snow days than usual. He adds that we can expect “near- to above-normal” snow conditions in popular skiing spots in eastern Canada.