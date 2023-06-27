Weather advisory warns of heavy rainfall and funnel clouds in Toronto

After a blistering-hot weekend in Toronto, heavy rainfall is finally making its way to the region to cool things off, and some parts of southern Ontario could even see up to 50 millimetres of rain.

On Tuesday, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a weather advisory for the City of Toronto, warning that conditions throughout the day may be favourable for the development of funnel clouds.

“These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms,” the advisory reads. “This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground.”

However, the national weather agency did note that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

⚠️A funnel cloud advisory is now in effect across portions of southern Ontario⚠️ 🌪️Conditions will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds today🌪️ Alerts👉https://t.co/9ls7bNe82k#ONwx #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/XlTbUGwndQ — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) June 27, 2023

Landspout tornadoes don’t usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous, and strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs, or toss debris short distances.

A special weather statement for Toronto was also issued on Tuesday, warning of localized heavy rainfall with 30 to 50 millimetres possible.

“Slowing-moving showers or thunderstorms are expected today across the region and some areas may receive significant rainfall amounts,” Environment and Climate Change Canada warned.

Thunder is also expected, and the national weather agency said that heavy downpours could cause flash floods and water pooling on the roads.

Conditions are expected to clear up by Tuesday evening.