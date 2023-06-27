Ontario will pay women up to $4,500 to train as truck drivers

If you love to drive and are on the hunt for a new job, look no further, because the Ontario government is investing in a new program to prepare women for careers in the trucking industry.

The $1.3 million investment will assist 54 women, newcomers, and members of underrepresented groups with finding jobs in the industry. In the province alone, at least 6,100 additional truck drivers are needed to fill job vacancies.

Only 2% of Ontario truck drivers are women and the province’s project plans on reimbursing participants up to $4,500 for childcare and other living expenses.

The program will be led by the Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada and will provide participants with up to 200 hours of training needed to obtain AZ (tractor-trailer) and DZ (straight truck licenses).

“Truckers are the everyday heroes who keep the wheels of our economy turning, and we need to ensure more people have a chance to explore these purpose-driven careers,” said Monte McNaughton, minister of labour, immigration, training, and skills development.

Jobseekers will be taught how to operate a commercial vehicle, perform manoeuvres, conduct inspections, and receive training for forklift operations, defensive driving, workplace violence and harassment, and human trafficking awareness.

After completing the program, the Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada will help graduates find employment as professional drivers.

Participants are eligible to receive up to $1,000 for transportation and childcare support, $300 for equipment, and a $400 weekly allowance.

The first cohort of in-person learning is set to begin on July 1 and will be available in Kitchener-Waterloo, the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, and London.

If you’re interested in the Bridging the Gap in Trucking program, you can apply by emailing [email protected].