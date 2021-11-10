Employees all over the city are slowly starting to go back to the office, and one Toronto-based company is welcoming them back to a brand new, high-tech, hybrid-friendly office.

Online investment management service Wealthsimple has taken over two and a half floors of 80 Spadina Avenue — what was once Shopify’s workspace. The office, which began welcoming employees back in September, has undergone a major facelift to meet employees’ current needs.

Having adapted to a fully hybrid model of working that lets their employees choose if and when to come into the office, Wealthsimple’s new Toronto space is well equipped for remote-office collaboration. Meeting rooms big and small are outfitted with screens, video cameras, microphones, and moveable chairs to make collaborating with remote employees as seamless as possible.

“The whole thought and intent behind the design was to actually keep it simple and just be an extension of what you would have in your home,” Alicia Murrell, Wealthsimple’s Senior Workplace Operations Manager, told Daily Hive.

Of course, those who do come into the office will be treated to a few extra perks. There are open workspaces with comfy chairs and couches, adjustable standing desks, gender-neutral bathrooms, and a large rooftop deck with a view of the CN Tower.

But perhaps the most attractive part of all is the fully stocked kitchens. Not only does the company provide daily catered lunches from local vendors, but there are endless snacks, high-end coffee machines, and even beer on tap. Vying for a close second is the hangout area with ping pong, foosball, and video games.

“It’s a place to kind of decompress between meetings,” said Cheyenne Alonzo, Wealthsimple’s Internal Communications Manager. “Definitely a destination on a Friday afternoon.”

For those who like to bike to work, there’s a bike storage room and even a shower for those hotter days where you work up a sweat. And if you’re not feeling well or need a few minutes to rest, there’s a private wellness room.

And for anyone interested in making a workplace like this their own, Wealthsimple is rapidly expanding. They’re currently hiring for more than 60 positions across a variety of fields.