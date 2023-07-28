How to watch today's untelevised Blue Jays-Angels game

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of a tight playoff race, currently holding onto the final American League Wild Card spot as well as third place in the AL East.

With a record of 57-46, the team is garnering plenty of fan excitement over the second half of the season, as they look to return to the postseason for a second consecutive year.

Friday’s Blue Jays game against the Los Angeles Angels — the first of the series — is not being broadcast on its usual place of Sportsnet, but is one of a select few games this season on the streaming service Apple TV+ as part of their weekly Friday Night Baseball broadcasts that have taken place over the last two seasons.

How to access Blue Jays games on Apple TV+

The Apple TV app can be found on smartphones and tablets, most smart TVs, the Apple TV box, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Google Chromecast, the last two generations of Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as on web browsers. For more help setting up the Apple TV app, check out the full list of available devices, or check out the user guide.

After navigating to the Apple TV app, the Friday Night baseball page should be available on the first screen. Any game can either be added to your “up next” feature or simply clicked on once you’d like to start watching.

Apple TV+ is available for C$8.99 per month, and new and returning Apple TV+ subscribers can access a two-month free trial of Apple TV+ at this link.