"My forever family": Thad Young writes thank you message to Raptors

It might’ve been a bit delayed, but Thad Young made sure to show a bit of love to the Toronto Raptors after spending parts of three seasons with the team.

Traded to the Brooklyn Nets (before promptly being waived) along with Dennis Schroder from the Raptors back on February 8, Young never quite got to say a proper goodbye to Toronto.

But a few days after signing a new deal with the Phoenix Suns following his buyout from the Nets, the 35-year-old veteran forward took the time to show some love to his most recent NBA home.

“Huge thanks to Toronto, my forever family! Grateful for the love, lessons, and memories. To my young brothers, keep striving and find your balance. Always here for you. Forever grateful to Raptors,” Young wrote on X on Monday afternoon, adding a series of emojis as well as both “#Gratitude” and “#WeTheNorth.”

Young averaged five points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 103 games for the Raptors throughout three seasons with the team. His stats this year were right in line with his career averages with Toronto, as he put up five points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 23 games across 15.2 minutes of action.

His time in Toronto spanned almost exactly two calendar years, being traded from San Antonio on February 10, 2022, and being shipped out on February 8, 2024.

Phoenix will mark Young’s eighth NBA team, having previously called Philadelphia, Indianapolis, Chicago, Brooklyn, and Minnesota home in addition to Toronto and San Antonio.

The Suns and Raptors next face off in Arizona on March 7, where Young will get the chance to reunite with some of his former teammates. A tribute video in Toronto will have to wait, though, as they’re not slated to visit the Raptors again this season.