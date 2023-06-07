There are some very mixed opinions about which city in both Canada and the world has the worst drivers, and while Toronto is nowhere near as deadly for motorists as locales in Brazil, India, and elsewhere, people seem to think that we definitely have our fair share of bad road users.

One study from this year did put Canada in the top 10 countries for most terrible drivers worldwide, but Toronto has been found to be the best city in Ontario based on driving records (though, admittedly, far from the best in the world when it comes to congestion, safety, and other factors).

And, videos of bad driving in the city are simply peak Toronto to many — such as one filmed on Highway 404 going into the city this past week.

yup, that’s entitled toronto mentality, so glad i left that sh!thole — Asian Neighbour (@steeltrack52) June 7, 2023

The clip, shared by 6ixbuzz on Twitter on Tuesday, shows drivers completely ignoring traffic cones and using what appears to be a closed lane on the thoroughfare — the HOV lane, no less, which one can assume many of them were not qualified to use.

“Bro, this whole lane’s closed and people are just jumping in the lane,” the filmer says over the footage, astounded as multiple cars speed past.

“Holy hell, Toronto doesn’t give a f**k. Everyone’s just going!”

Absolute normal driving Toronto drivers are ass holes — jim (@jrawling6) June 7, 2023

While the person behind the camera is audibly shocked and perhaps a little bit impressed, many are commenting that the behaviour isn’t all that surprising in the city.

A number of locals are also chiming in to say that they would absolutely do the same, proving the above point.

Even if the HOV lane is possibly closed to traffic because workers are on it? Come on man, be better than that. — Kyle (@LimehouseKyle) June 7, 2023

Based on the “access to DVP south closed” sign seen in the clip, the video looks to be from this past weekend when the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner were closed for a charity bike ride.

The closures lasted far longer than expected and absolutely infuriated drivers who found themselves at a standstill for hours, unable to get downtown.

In this case, people seem to understand that this may have been a factor in the decision to cut through the closed lane where no workers or construction vehicles were actually present.

The worst drivers in Canada are in Toronto — Lynn McDougall (@ML_McDougall) June 2, 2023

Still, the belief that Toronto is a hectic place to drive based on its road users is a prevalent one, with the city’s motorists often called out on socials.

And there have been too many videos to count showing dangerous and plain awful driving in the city in the last month alone, including many cases of people defying driving laws (and common sense) to avoid our notorious traffic.

Toronto drivers are built different man y’all are actually all suicidal — Rex0 (@Rex0xo) May 28, 2023

Here’s hoping that road users of the city stay safe out there, no matter what crazy antics those around them are getting up to.