Bus smashes through line of cars in deadly Mississauga crash (VIDEO)
One person is dead and eight others have been transported to hospital with varying levels of injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Thursday morning.
The incident occurred near the intersection of Derry and Rexwood roads at approximately 9:35 am.
One dead, at least eight others transported to hospital following eight-vehicle crash in Mississauga💔
It happened near the intersection of Derry and Rexwood roads at around 9:35 a.m.
Police confirmed one person has been pronounced dead🕊️
Paramedics said that one of the… pic.twitter.com/jpvRy6aJRa
— CarraDeShaukeen (@CarraDeShaukeen) June 8, 2023
Eight vehicles were involved in the crash, including a MiWay bus, dump truck, flatbed trailer, and a taxi. A video of the accident, uploaded to Twitter by @CarraDeShaukeen, shows the chain reaction taking place as a line of cars came to a stop before a red light.
Paramedics transported a total of nine people to local hospitals, including one woman who was initially in critical condition but died in hospital shortly after.
Photo from cp24 #mississauga pic.twitter.com/AyQpXAE543
— Kyle.Taylor (@livingbyyyz) June 8, 2023
Two others had serious injuries, while six others had minor injuries.
Police are advising motorists to avoid the area “until further notice” as the investigation continues.