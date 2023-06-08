Bus smashes through line of cars in deadly Mississauga crash (VIDEO)

One person is dead and eight others have been transported to hospital with varying levels of injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Derry and Rexwood roads at approximately 9:35 am.

Eight vehicles were involved in the crash, including a MiWay bus, dump truck, flatbed trailer, and a taxi. A video of the accident, uploaded to Twitter by @CarraDeShaukeen, shows the chain reaction taking place as a line of cars came to a stop before a red light.

Paramedics transported a total of nine people to local hospitals, including one woman who was initially in critical condition but died in hospital shortly after.

Two others had serious injuries, while six others had minor injuries.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area “until further notice” as the investigation continues.