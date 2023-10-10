Waterproof sneaker brand Vessi to open first-ever Toronto retail store

The rainy season has returned to Toronto, but there’s no need to suffer wet feet any longer.

Canadian footwear brand Vessi will be opening its first-ever retail store at Square One Shopping Centre in late October.

The city’s first Vessi store will feature 2,000 square feet of space with designs inspired by water. It will also include a stunning mural created by Toronto artist Adrian Forrow.

“The magic behind Vessi’s success has been our growing and loyal community that has supported us since we first launched in 2018,” said Mikaella Go, co-founder of Vessi. “We could have never imagined that five years later, our e-commerce waterproof sneaker brand would be opening our second retail location at Square One Shopping Centre, the second largest shopping mall in Canada.”

“There’s so much going on at Vessi. In addition to this new store, we’re launching new silhouettes, and have recently expanded into apparel. We know our products get people outside, experiencing rain and water in a fun, positive way and we can’t wait to bring that to Ontario.”

The Vancouver-based brand is also celebrating a number of big milestones this month. They include the launch of Alta, a lightweight and waterproof high-top sneaker, an expansion of its footwear and accessories line by adding new items like the new Waterproof Overcast Jacket and Shoreline Belt Bag, and the launch of Soho, a comfortable and sleek new show inspired by a classic urban sneaker style.

Vessi has shared a few early pictures of its first Toronto store, which will have an incentive for those who are up for braving the crowds.

To celebrate the opening of the new store, Vessi will also be offering a sweet door-crasher: the first 100 pairs of Alta High Tops will be on sale for only $9.05, a tip of the hat to the local area code.

The deal is limited to one pair per customer and only while supplies last, so footwear fans are encouraged to follow Vessi’s Instagram and TikTok for more info on the opening date.

The store is also looking for staff and will be hiring both full and part-time positions.

With files from Claire Fenton