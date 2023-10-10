VentureFashion & BeautyShoppingUrbanizedDH Community PartnershipCurated

Waterproof sneaker brand Vessi to open first-ever Toronto retail store

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Oct 10 2023, 6:41 pm
Waterproof sneaker brand Vessi to open first-ever Toronto retail store
Vessi

The rainy season has returned to Toronto, but there’s no need to suffer wet feet any longer.

Canadian footwear brand Vessi will be opening its first-ever retail store at Square One Shopping Centre in late October.

The city’s first Vessi store will feature 2,000 square feet of space with designs inspired by water. It will also include a stunning mural created by Toronto artist Adrian Forrow.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vessi (@vessi)

“The magic behind Vessi’s success has been our growing and loyal community that has supported us since we first launched in 2018,” said Mikaella Go, co-founder of Vessi. “We could have never imagined that five years later, our e-commerce waterproof sneaker brand would be opening our second retail location at Square One Shopping Centre, the second largest shopping mall in Canada.”

“There’s so much going on at Vessi. In addition to this new store, we’re launching new silhouettes, and have recently expanded into apparel. We know our products get people outside, experiencing rain and water in a fun, positive way and we can’t wait to bring that to Ontario.”

Vessi toronto store

Vessi/Submitted

The Vancouver-based brand is also celebrating a number of big milestones this month. They include the launch of Alta, a lightweight and waterproof high-top sneaker, an expansion of its footwear and accessories line by adding new items like the new Waterproof Overcast Jacket and Shoreline Belt Bag, and the launch of Soho, a comfortable and sleek new show inspired by a classic urban sneaker style.

Vessi

Vessi/Submitted

Vessi has shared a few early pictures of its first Toronto store, which will have an incentive for those who are up for braving the crowds.

Vessi

Vessi/Submitted

To celebrate the opening of the new store, Vessi will also be offering a sweet door-crasher: the first 100 pairs of Alta High Tops will be on sale for only $9.05, a tip of the hat to the local area code.

The deal is limited to one pair per customer and only while supplies last, so footwear fans are encouraged to follow Vessi’s Instagram and TikTok for more info on the opening date.

@vessi PSA we make waterproof belt bags now!!! #waterproofapparel #beltbag #waterproofbag #raingear ♬ original sound – Vessi

The store is also looking for staff and will be hiring both full and part-time positions.

With files from Claire Fenton

GET MORE TORONTO NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Venture
+ Fashion & Beauty
+ Shopping
+ Urbanized
+ DH Community Partnership
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop