A super special pop-up is gearing up to touch down in Toronto – and it’s your chance to stock up on essential gear and accessories before the cold weather rolls in.

Canada’s favourite waterproof footwear brand Vessi is coming to the Eaton Centre with a limited edition pop-up starting on Friday, September 20 and it’s bringing maximum comfort and stylish designs for everyone!

You’ll get to browse and purchase a variety of Vessi products, including its uber-popular 100% waterproof sneakers, created to help you get outside in the rain, snow, mud, and slush in styles that are always on-trend.

What makes Vessi so special

Vessi is on a mission to deliver high-quality garments, shoes, and accessories that don’t look or feel like usual waterproof gear and blend seamlessly into your wardrobe.

Its shoes also deliver major cloud-like comfort (no matter where the day takes you!) thanks to their lightweight design.

With Vessi products, you never have to worry about unexpected weather or dodging puddles on the sidewalk. It’s all about staying dry and looking good while doing it.

Special offers in-store

To make this limited-edition pop-up even more special, Vessi is offering a free limited-edition tote bag (valued at $130) to the first 100 customers.

Time to say bye-bye to chunky old boots and welcome some sleek Vessis into your life.

The new Courtside Classic

Check it out yourself at the Vessi pop-up with the brand new Courtside Classic Sneaker design — the only pair of shoes you’ll need for hitting the Toronto streets.

The Courtside Classic features a waterproof design with a vintage-inspired style that adds an effortlessly chic touch to all your outfits. Not to mention lightweight materials (and vegan leather!) that are a breeze to clean and all-day cushy comfort, it’s time to find your groove with the timeless Courtside Classic.

Visit the Vessi pop-up at the Eaton Centre to experience genius design, modern styles, and all-day comfort – your feet will thank you later.