VegTO Fest, Toronto’s only vegan food festival, is returning for its 38th edition next month, setting up shop at Nathan Phillips Square.

On September 9 and 10, you’ll get a chance to nosh on plant-based eats served up by over 200 vendors, including a few you might recognize — like the city’s cult-fave vegan donut shop, Bloomer’s.

From 11 am to 6 pm on both days, you’ll have the chance to explore all the festival has to offer, which includes swanky perfumes by Champagne Socialist, eco-friendly eyewear from Kraywoods, and organic body products by Laboterra.

Since the cost of living only seems to be climbing, it’s great to hear that VegTO Fest has free admission, too, which means you can take in a cooking demonstration or meet a cookbook author without spending a dime.

If your diet leans more “omnivore” and less “herbivore” (or you just want to fill the latter half of your summer with tasty food fests), you’ll be glad to know there are plenty still to come, like Taste of Vietnam and Jerkfest.

VegTO Fest is North America’s largest vegan festival and runs September 9 and 10.