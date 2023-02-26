SportsBasketballRaptorsCanada

VanVleet out for Raptors due to birth of his third child: report

Feb 26 2023, 7:45 pm
Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Fred VanVleet will be missing his third straight game for the Toronto Raptors, but there’s a very understandable reason behind it.

As reported by Sportsnet’s Michael Grange, VanVleet will be absent for Toronto’s game on Sunday night due to the birth of his third child.

VanVleet and his partner Shontai Neal, who were engaged in February 2022, are also parents to daughter Sanaa and son Fred Jr., who was infamously born during the Raptors’ 2019 NBA championship run.

VanVleet had previously missed Toronto’s games on Thursday and Saturday due to “personal reasons,” which were not disclosed by the team or VanVleet himself.

Tipoff for tonight’s game against the Cavaliers is set for 6 pm ET.

