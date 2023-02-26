VanVleet out for Raptors due to birth of his third child: report

Fred VanVleet will be missing his third straight game for the Toronto Raptors, but there’s a very understandable reason behind it.

As reported by Sportsnet’s Michael Grange, VanVleet will be absent for Toronto’s game on Sunday night due to the birth of his third child.

VanVleet is out tonight vs. Cavaliers for ‘personal reasons’; also known as ‘became a Dad for the third time’. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) February 26, 2023

VanVleet and his partner Shontai Neal, who were engaged in February 2022, are also parents to daughter Sanaa and son Fred Jr., who was infamously born during the Raptors’ 2019 NBA championship run.

VanVleet had previously missed Toronto’s games on Thursday and Saturday due to “personal reasons,” which were not disclosed by the team or VanVleet himself.

Tipoff for tonight’s game against the Cavaliers is set for 6 pm ET.