Fred VanVleet launches merch line with ex-Raptors teammate Norm Powell

Adam Laskaris
Mar 16 2022, 6:45 pm
Norman Powell and Fred VanVleet may no longer be teammates on the Toronto Raptors, but that hasn’t stopped them from becoming business partners.

Today, the ex-teammates launched the “Bet On the Grind” line, inspired by the pair’s two slogans: VanVleet’s “Bet On Yourself” and Powell’s “Understand the Grind.”

 

“[We] have come together to create an exclusive, limited-edition merch capsule that pays homage to a friendship and those who have been counted out,” Powell shared in an Instagram post.

The initial launch features five products: a hat, two t-shirt options, a hoodie, and a crewneck sweater.

Prices go from CAD 29.99 up to CAD 79.99 for the hoodie.

The full collection can be viewed below:

norm powell raptors vanvleet

Hoodie – CAD 79.99

Bet on the Grind Tee – CAD 44.99

Varsity Crewneck – CAD 69.99

Classic Dad Hat – CAD 29.99

Norm & Fred Split Tee – CAD 49.99

The collection is available here.

Powell and VanVleet played together on the Raptors from 2016 until 2021, when the former was sent to Portland in exchange for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood. The biggest moment in the pairs’ career came during the 2019 playoffs, where they hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy when Toronto won their first-ever NBA title.

