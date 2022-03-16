Norman Powell and Fred VanVleet may no longer be teammates on the Toronto Raptors, but that hasn’t stopped them from becoming business partners.

Today, the ex-teammates launched the “Bet On the Grind” line, inspired by the pair’s two slogans: VanVleet’s “Bet On Yourself” and Powell’s “Understand the Grind.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Norman Powell (@normanpowell4)

“[We] have come together to create an exclusive, limited-edition merch capsule that pays homage to a friendship and those who have been counted out,” Powell shared in an Instagram post.

The initial launch features five products: a hat, two t-shirt options, a hoodie, and a crewneck sweater.

Prices go from CAD 29.99 up to CAD 79.99 for the hoodie.

The full collection can be viewed below:

The collection is available here.

Powell and VanVleet played together on the Raptors from 2016 until 2021, when the former was sent to Portland in exchange for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood. The biggest moment in the pairs’ career came during the 2019 playoffs, where they hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy when Toronto won their first-ever NBA title.