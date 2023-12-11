The future of leadership: UBC Sauder graduates are creating positive change

Picking a business school for your post-secondary educational journey can be a tricky decision, especially with the number of options spread out across the country.

With a commitment to fostering a cutting-edge school of leaders, Vancouver’s UBC Sauder School of Business prides itself on preparing students to challenge how they think about the world, finding unique solutions to modern, global issues, and helping them secure rewarding careers after graduation.

For two recent graduates, their individual paths to success were solidified through a transformative business education at UBC Sauder.

We caught up with alumni Vivian Mak (UBC Bachelor of Commerce, class of 2022) and Marc Wandler (UBC Master of Business Administration, class of 2019) to chat about their time at the school, along with some of their most impactful moments on campus and their new careers since graduating.

Meet Vivian Mak

Looking back at her time at as an undergraduate at UBC Sauder, BCom graduate Mak said she “quickly realized” she didn’t have to embark on a traditional business school journey, rather, she was encouraged by her professors and mentors to look outside the norms of a financial career path, to align with her passion for creating positive social change.

“That’s really what UBC Sauder fosters in their learning and classes. I found there’s not only an abundance of resources available in terms of courses, co-ops, conferences, and more, [but] they also support and encourage students to explore sustainability and social impacts,” Mak tells Daily Hive.

Now a Venture Success Coordinator at Toronto’s MaRS Discovery District, Vivian says her career trajectory was greatly impacted by her opportunities at UBC Sauder, where she was encouraged to think on a bigger scale while leveraging the impact of financial firms and businesses.

“I think all my work experiences have built upon each other nicely and I’m still referencing the skills and knowledge of all my co-ops today in my life and with my work at MaRS,” she says.

Since UBC Sauder is always at the apex of innovation, courses and teachings are continually evolving to better reflect our world and address timely issues.

“There’s a strong focus on sustainability and there are new courses now, which reflect the school’s commitment to educate and inspire. To not only excel in business but do good in the world and promote that message,” Mak explains.

It wasn’t just her courses that made Mak’s time at school memorable and impactful. She also cites her extracurriculars and volunteer experiences as being some of her “fondest memories,” at UBC Sauder.

“For me, university was more than just a place to get a degree. I didn’t want to just learn and go home but I wanted to build a community,” said Mak, while adding that these opportunities fueled her passion.

Meet Marc Wandler

This same message of getting involved and building key relationships also greatly resonates with UBC MBA graduate and social venturist Marc Wandler, CEO of Susgrainable, which upcycles spent grain from the beer industry to make high-fibre, high-protein flour and other added-value products like easy-to-make baking mixes

“One thing I always joke about with the profs, is how I was one of their hardest students. My hand was always up, I was always asking a lot of questions — really challenging them,” Wandler tells Daily Hive.

It’s Wandler’s commitment to fostering relationships with professors and other students across UBC Sauder’s programs that led him to collaborate with fellow Susgrainable co-founder, Clinton Bishop, and work closely with mentor Dean Darren Dahl — with whom he still keeps in touch.

Vivian and Marc’s journeys are just two of the many successful stories coming out of UBC Sauder, ultimately inspiring a new generation of leaders to create positive change across our rapidly evolving world — and if you’re interested, you too can join them in sustaining this legacy.

