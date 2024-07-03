The average rent for a Canadian apartment surpassed $2,200 for the first time last month, with residents of Vancouver, Burnaby and Toronto — our most infamously expensive regions — struggling the most to keep a roof over their heads in this economy.

Along with sky-high prices, families in particular in TO are also experiencing another difficult reality, as illuminated by data from StatCan: living in what the agency considers “unsuitable housing,” mostly in regards to unit size, due to said prices and what some see as serious gaps in policy.

The latest national housing survey from the government arm showed that while 9.1% of people with children across Canada were living in homes too small for their family’s needs (based on the number of bedrooms) in 2021, the same could be said for a whopping 22.6% of people in Toronto specifically.

The situation is far worse for non-homeowners, with Toronto having the highest proportion of tenant families living in these “unsuitable” conditions — at nearly 50% — than anywhere else in Canada, even Vancouver, where average rent prices are higher.

Toronto’s international students are also more likely to accept unsuitable conditions, with an estimated 37.2% living in too-small spaces. In Brampton, this figure jumped to 63.3%.

This can be blamed, in part, on the city’s shortage of larger, multi-bedroom units and developers’ affinity for small, economical and Airbnb-friendly units.

Some of the city’s micro-condos come in at under 300 square feet of living space, which is shockingly small for even one person to comfortably make a long-term home in.

Then there are the other quality issues people have found with Toronto’s newer buildings: thin walls, bad floorplans, lack of closet and storage space, all with a small square footage and ridiculously high prices, whether to rent or to buy.

Looking at the city’s citizen base more generally, a total of 12% of all households were dealing with too-cramped living situations in 2021, based on StatCan’s numbers — a number that is no doubt far higher now given the cost of living increases that have driven some people to rent out half of their own bedrooms or even beds.