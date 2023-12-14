A takeout spot that’s known for its sandwiches and burgers is closing its doors permanently in Toronto.

TuckShop Kitchen recently announced that its last day in service will be December 22.

“This is [the] end of the road for us,” the post reads.

The reason for closing TuckShop was due to mental and financial struggles of running a food business, with the recent inflation rates increasing making it even more difficult to function, staff say.

You might also like: Starbucks reveals new surprise holiday drink and buy-one-get-one deal

People are lining up for a Toronto holiday pop-up bar inside a yurt

30 notable businesses that closed in Toronto this year

“Running a food business for nearly a decade wasn’t without its struggles,” they say in the post.

TuckShop first opened back in 2015 by owners Robb Eng and Glen Willows. The owners converted Willow’s storage garage in the Junction Triangle into a part eatery and part convenience store.

Their goal was to provide quick and affordable meals for both adults and kids in the neighbourhood.

In addition to BLTs, pulled pork sandwiches and hamburgers, TuckShop Kitchen was also known for daily specials like pot pies and grilled cheese lasagna.

There were also convenience store items like Kraft Dinner, canned soup and Kawartha Dairy ice cream available.

In May 2022, TuckShop opened its second location in Leslieville, which eventually closed down in late November.