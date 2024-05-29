An 8.5-km stretch of the TTC subway will be closed this entire weekend

The first weekend of June could prove a messy one for Toronto commuters, as the TTC is planning to shutter an eight-and-a-half-kilometre stretch of the Line 1 subway on June 1 and 2, 2024.

The transit agency will halt service between St Clair and Sheppard-Yonge for the duration of the weekend, a stretch spanning six subway stations, with the TTC citing ongoing station improvements and track work for the latest planned closure.

Ongoing projects responsible for the shutdown include work on the TTC’s Easier Access program improvements to Lawrence Station, as well as state-of-good-repair track replacement work at York Mills station.

The gap in service will be filled (to the best of the TTC’s ability) by shuttle buses, which are known to draw long queues and are comparatively unreliable, as their routes are subject to city traffic.

TTC passengers connecting from GO routes at Finch Station and bound for destinations to the south will have it especially bad, required to take the subway two stops before transferring to a shuttle bus and back once again to the subway.

While service will be halted along this portion of Line 1, only Lawrence subway station will be closed entirely during the weekend outage. All other stations will remain open for purchasing/loading Presto cards or connections with surface routes.

The transit agency expects that subway service will resume by 6 am on Monday, June 3, 2024.